SINGAPORE, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its upcoming 5th anniversary and express its heartfelt gratitude to its valued users who have supported and trusted the platform over the past five years. To commemorate this special occasion, BingX is delighted to announce the launch of User Appreciation Month , a month-long celebration with a total prize pool of 10 Million USDT, dedicated to giving back to the community that has been instrumental in its success.

BingX Celebrates 5th Anniversary with 10 Million USDT Reward Pool (PRNewswire)

BingX's 5th anniversary and User Appreciation Month represent a significant milestone in the platform's history. Five years ago, BingX was born with a vision to become the gateway for the next billion crypto users, making crypto accessible and friendly to all. It became the first centralized exchange to provide copy trading services for cryptocurrency and developed into a top-notch social trading ecosystem where all users and traders can learn and earn. Now BingX operates in more than 100 countries and regions, and provides services to 5 million users with continuous innovation. It is a time to reflect on the achievements, growth, and positive impact BingX has made in the cryptocurrency industry.

During User Appreciation Month, BingX users can look forward to a series of exciting online campaigns for futures trading , copy trading , and spot trading , respectively. There will be exclusive individual/group trading competitions, generous giveaways, limited-time promotions and more, with a staggering total prize pool of 5 million USDT, 200 BTC and ETH , and BingX NFT. All these aim to reward users for their continued support and provide them with amazing prizes while engaging in fun games such as virtual gold coin collection. Additionally, BingX will organize educational webinars and workshops to empower users with valuable knowledge about cryptocurrency trading, investment, and blockchain technology.

In addition to the online campaigns, BingX is taking this celebration to the next level by embarking on a world tour. BingX representatives will host offline events around the globe and meet local cryptocurrency enthusiasts in countries such as Spain, Russia, Turkey, Vietnam, Mexico, and Argentina. These events will offer a unique opportunity for BingX to connect with its users on a more personal level, gather feedback, and strengthen the bond between the platform and its community.

"BingX has come a long way since its inception, and we owe our success to our passionate and dedicated users. It is their continuous support that has allowed us to innovate, grow, and shape the future of cryptocurrency trading, and we are extremely grateful for their unwavering support throughout our journey," said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director of BingX. "Our 5th anniversary is a significant milestone, and we want to create a memorable experience and celebrate it by giving back to our valued community and making our users feel truly appreciated."

BingX has always prioritized user satisfaction and strives to provide a seamless and innovative trading experience. The User Appreciation Month is a testament to BingX's commitment to putting users at the forefront and creating a rewarding and enjoyable trading experience. BingX invites all users to join in and make the most of this carnival.

Elvisco added: "As we mark this fifth anniversary, we are celebrating what you and us have accomplished together - grow into the better of us. We will continue to fulfill our vision to become a gateway for the next billion crypto users. As you are with us, we can make positive changes together. With your accompany on this exciting journey, we can't wait for numerous five years to come."

(PRNewsfoto/BingX) (PRNewswire)

About BingX

BingX is a leading crypto exchange that offers spot, derivatives, copy, and grid trading services to over 100 countries and regions worldwide with over 5 million users. BingX continues to connect users with expert traders and the platform in a safe and innovative way.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX