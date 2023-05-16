bioMérieux Triples Footprint in Philadelphia with 32,000 sq. ft. State-Of-The-Art Predictive Diagnostics Innovation Center

Site Marks Company's Continued Investment in xPRO™ Program Offering Custom, Cutting-Edge, Molecular Diagnostic Testing Solutions in a Fraction of the Time

PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, has announced the lease signing of a new, 32,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art molecular innovation center at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia. In addition to supporting legacy molecular solutions that have been supplied to diverse Beverage and Food customers worldwide, the new site will house bioMérieux's rapidly growing xPRO™ Program, as well as the company's Predictive Diagnostics Innovation Center.

bioMérieux's xPRO™ Program Offers Custom, Cutting-Edge, Molecular Diagnostic Testing Solutions in a Fraction of the Time

Since 2019, the xPRO™ Program has continuously developed innovative testing solutions that reduce food and beverage safety pain points across the entirety of the production process, from raw materials to final quality assurance releases. Development of an average molecular assay is a laborious process that takes two to three years to release into the market. bioMérieux's xPRO™ team comes alongside industry heavyweights to solve their problems in as little as 90 days.

"Expansion of bioMérieux's presence in Philadelphia is essential to maintain the pace of innovation and meet the dynamic needs of our global customers," said Ben Pascal, head of xPRO™ at bioMérieux.

The xPRO™ Program is the catalyst that offers advanced molecular diagnostics to food quality and safety departments in the Food Industry. This is done through the rapid development of innovative, custom testing solutions to further ensure public health and brand protection. With a goal of releasing multiple xPRO™ innovations into the market this year, the Predictive Diagnostics Innovation Center in Philadelphia will house the 50 person xPRO™ team, as the program continues to gain popularity among quality assurance executives in the food, beverage, dietary supplements and cannabis segments.

"The new bioMérieux site in Philadelphia is the gateway to expand our capacity to generate leading edge molecular and genomic solutions for our Food customers worldwide," said Miguel Villa, Senior Vice President, Industrial Microbiology, Americas, for bioMérieux.

The xPRO™ Program will continue its advancement under Ben Pascal. A Philadelphia native and entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience, Pascal co-founded the highly respected biotechnology company Invisible Sentinel, which was acquired by bioMérieux in 2019. Pascal guides the rapidly-scaling program initiatives overseeing research and forging new partnerships with food and beverage industry leaders.

bioMérieux's xPRO™ Program is open to food, beverage, dietary supplement and cannabis companies of any size that are looking to improve their quality assurance and diagnostic testing services. For more information on the xPRO™ Program, please visit go.biomerieux.com/xPRO .

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for 60 years, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2022, revenues reached €3.6 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com

ABOUT NAVY YARD PHILADELPHIA – PHILADELPHIA'S NEWEST WATERFRONT NEIGHBERHOOD

The Navy Yard is home to 150 companies of all sizes from start up to maturity, with 15,000 employees and more than 130,000 visitors annually. The campus boasts six miles of waterfront and 20 acres of greenspace, with free parking and a dedicated transit shuttle service. Existing amenities include a Courtyard by Marriott, several restaurants, the 5-acre Central Green park and ample outdoor working areas. During the next 15 years, Ensemble/Mosaic, a joint venture of Ensemble Investments, LLC and Mosaic Development Partners plans to invest more than $4.8B to develop more than 40 buildings including three million square feet of life science space in partnership with investor Oxford Properties Group, plus corporate space and nearly 4,000 residential units.

