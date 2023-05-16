EverGlade Consulting Funding Alert: CHIPS Act Funding Opportunity for Tech Hubs Program

By Eric Jia-Sobota, Principal and Stephen Richardson, Managing Consultant

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Economic Development Administration (EDA) released a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hubs). This initiative aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and economic growth by establishing regional technology hubs across the nation by providing funding and resources to create and expand technology-focused hubs. These hubs will serve as vibrant centers where entrepreneurs, startups, researchers, and industry leaders converge to collaborate, innovate, and drive economic prosperity. The program aims to address regional disparities, promote diversity, and leverage local strengths in key technology sectors.

The Tech Hubs NOFO outlines several key objectives that make this initiative exciting for communities across the country. First, it emphasizes the importance of inclusivity and equitable access to resources, ensuring that underserved populations and underrepresented groups have an equal opportunity to participate and benefit from the program. Additionally, the Tech Hubs program aims to create jobs, attract private investment, and nurture entrepreneurship within the chosen regions.

"The launch of Tech Hubs funding by the Biden-Harris administration marks a significant milestone in our country's commitment to fueling innovation and economic growth," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

By fostering collaboration, driving entrepreneurship, and leveraging regional strengths, these technology-focused hubs can propel local economies forward, creating a ripple effect that benefits the nation. The Tech Hubs NOFO provides a roadmap for organizations to seize this opportunity and contribute to the development of vibrant and inclusive innovation ecosystems. Interested organizations, such as regional partnerships, research institutions, economic development entities, and nonprofits, are invited to submit proposals outlining their vision, capabilities, and strategies for creating and expanding technology hubs. The deadline for Phase 1 applications is August 15, 2023.

"By investing in regional innovation ecosystems, we are not only cultivating cutting-edge technologies but also empowering communities to thrive in the digital age," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

