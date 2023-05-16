Fearless Fund Invests in LS Cream, the First Black-Owned Cream Liqueur, at Valuation of $10 Million

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Fund, the premier venture capital fund dedicated to supporting women of color entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its latest investment in LS Cream, a revolutionary cream liqueur that is set to shake up the wine and spirits industry.

Inspired by the traditional Haitian drink known as cremas, LS Cream Liqueur is on a mission to introduce a new generation of drinkers to the luxury and versatility of cream liqueurs. The brand's founders, Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles are both of Haitian descent and are passionate about staying true to their heritage while creating a product that can be enjoyed year-round.

"The wine and spirits industries are overwhelmingly male-dominated, and women of color's stories and legacies are significantly underrepresented," says Jean-Baptiste. "Fearless Fund's investment in LS Cream will allow us to scale our business and increase our distribution footprint in the US while expanding our presence in our current markets."

Arian Simone, Co-Founder of Fearless Fund, says that partnering with LS Cream is a natural fit for the organization's mission. "We are always looking for trailblazing women of color who are pushing the boundaries in their respective fields, and LS Cream is a perfect example of that," says Simone. "After many taste tests from our team and personal contacts, everyone agrees that LS Cream is a delicious and transformative product that is sure to become a staple in the wine and spirits industry."

LS Cream Liqueur is an award-winning cordial made from a rich blend of fresh cream, neutral grain spirits, coconut, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It is gluten-free, low in lactose, and made with all-natural ingredients. The brand's luxurious bottle design is a nod to its exotic heritage and is sure to catch the eye of anyone looking for a premium alternative in the cream liqueur category.

For more information about Fearless Fund and LS Cream Liqueur, please visit their websites at http://www.creamls.com or www.fearless.fund .

About Fearless Fund

Launched in 2019, Fearless Fund invests in women of color-led businesses seeking pre-seed, seed level, or series A financing. Its mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of color and help them build scalable, growth-oriented companies. In addition to its investment activities, Fearless Fund also runs The Fearless Foundation, a 501c3 organization aimed at educating entrepreneurs, reducing racial inequities, and empowering African Americans to gain access to capital, as well as the Get Ready Venture Program, a comprehensive 12-month training program for women of color business owners.

About LS Cream Liqueur

LS Cream Liqueur is an innovative cream liqueur inspired by the iconic Haitian drink known as cremas. The brand's founders, Myriam Jean-Baptiste and Stevens Charles are both of Haitian descent and are dedicated to celebrating their culture while creating a premium alternative in the cream liqueur category. LS Cream Liqueur is gluten-free, low in lactose, and made with all-natural ingredients. The brand is poised to take the wine and spirits industry by storm with its delicious and transformative product.

