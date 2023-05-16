Meet Worldly - The Impact Intelligence Platform Used By 40,000+ of the Planet's Most Sustainability-Minded Brands and Manufacturers

Only Worldly delivers the complete value chain view essential to enable fashion, outdoor and home goods brands to reduce their impacts and comply with ESG regulation – at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most businesses want to do right by their customers and the planet, which is why today we're unveiling Worldly , the planet's most comprehensive Impact Intelligence platform.

Already relied upon by more than 40,000 of the most iconic brands, retailers, suppliers and manufacturers in the world — from fashion to home goods — Worldly offers companies real data — specific to their supply chain, products and operations — all in one place so they can understand their true impact and compliance position.

"We believe the fashion, apparel and footwear industries are under tremendous pressure to transform how they do business," Worldly CEO Jason Kibbey said. "Businesses recognize the leadership opportunity of the deeper disclosure requirements they're increasingly facing. And forward-thinking governments and agencies are developing legislative frameworks to decarbonize manufacturing supply chains and protect workers. Worldly is uniquely positioned to provide brands and manufacturers access to the primary data and insights they urgently need to understand their true impacts, make better sustainability decisions and comply with governmental regulation — all at scale — faster and with greater resolution than ever before."

The need for a sustainability intelligence platform like Worldly has never been greater. Up to 20% of carbon emissions come from consumer goods and their supply chains. And 88% of consumers are asking to buy from companies with sustainable business practices. Many companies are ill-equipped to meet fast emerging disclosure regulations.

Featuring the largest source of primary data from more than 40,000 facilities and the most widely accepted assessments available, Worldly is uniquely positioned to help brands understand their products, sourcing and footprint based on comprehensive manufacturing data – gathered more frequently, with greater resolution and accuracy than any other solution.

By enabling businesses to track their supply chain emissions at any resolution, with flexible tools for submitting, collecting and tracking data, Worldly helps brands and manufacturers improve their impact across carbon, water, labor and chemistry at each step in a product's value chain.

And as the single source for Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) data and the most comprehensive library of materials impacts, Worldly embeds environmental and social responsibility into business operations — at scale.

Tools, Partnerships and Data

Through a unique combination of tools, primary data collection, partnerships, reporting and benchmarking capabilities, Worldly provides the insights companies need for impact reduction, compliance and disclosure:

Higg Index: Worldly is the exclusive licensee of the Higg Index, the sustainability impact measurement tools used by more apparel, footwear and textile brands than any other solution.

Supplier Management: In addition to the Higg Index tools, Worldly offers a wide range of capabilities that make it easier to source supplier data – from simpler collection of monthly utility bills and automated supplier onboarding, to chemical management.

Tracking Impacts: Through impact measurement and analytics tools across a wide range of requirements — including Scope 3 carbon measurement, product design and materials — Worldly helps brands track the impact of their products and supply chains.

Improved Data Integrity: Worldly drives data integrity and reliability through preferred partnerships with myriad organizations including SGS for third-party data assurance and certification.

Reporting to Brand Partners: Worldly makes it easier than ever for manufacturers to gather and share their sustainability data with brand partners through tools like standardized self-assessments and utility bill submission – so they can spend less time on reporting and focus more on improvements.

Benchmarking & Reporting: Across these capabilities Worldly enables brands to compare their suppliers to industry benchmarks, report out their progress to customers and stakeholders as well as comply with regulatory frameworks.

"At Brooks Running, the majority of our Scope 3 emissions come from tier 2 materials manufacturers, which are the current focus of our emissions reduction strategy," said Dave Kemp, Director, Corporate Responsibility at Brooks . "We rely on Worldly to help us meet our climate action objectives and science-based targets. We use them to calculate our carbon and materials footprints so we can understand products' and overall value chain impacts. And with near 100% adoption by our tier 1 and high-volume tier 2 facilities around the world, Worldly is the engine behind our responsible sourcing programs."

Find out more about Worldly's new Factory Data capability and Partnership with SGS .

Join us June 1 to learn more about Worldly, its factory data capability and SGS partnership.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet's most comprehensive impact intelligence platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index – the most widely-adopted measure of sustainability in the apparel industry – Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

