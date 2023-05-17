ANIMAL OUTLOOK: TYSON KNEW ABOUT ABYSMAL CONDITIONS, STILL SENT 150,000 CHICKENS TO FACILITY

Undercover Investigation Reveals Knowledge of Systemic Mistreatment, Alleged Animal Cruelty

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal protection organization Animal Outlook released an undercover investigation documenting what it says is systemic animal cruelty at Jannat Farm, contracted by Tyson Foods to raise chickens for meat. Animal Outlook says that Tyson was aware of cruel conditions and practices at a facility it had contracted with for at least seven years, but did not take action. Instead, Tyson repeatedly sent new flocks of birds to the facility, including a flock of 150,000 at the outset of Animal Outlook's investigation. Animal Outlook says that this flies in the face of Tyson's marketing claims about animal welfare and demonstrates what activists have long said: that cruelty and suffering are not exceptions in animal agriculture, they are the rule.

"Yet again, a Tyson contractor has been exposed for abysmal conditions and practices. There is absolutely no excuse," said Cheryl Leahy, Executive Director of Animal Outlook. "The day-to-day suffering of these birds is palpable in each of the videos. Still, Tyson delivered birds, year after year. That's why this investigation is so important–it leaves no question that cruelty in animal agriculture is not limited to isolated incidents, it is systemic."

The investigator worked undercover for more than two months, documenting specific acts of violence, such as workers kicking and throwing birds, and widespread abysmal conditions. Footage shows ill, injured, and deformed birds left to suffer, sometimes for days; food and water deprivation; bug-infested feed and rat corpses; and violations of biosecurity protocols amidst a bird flu outbreak. Water lines were too high for many young birds to reach, and they can be seen jumping helplessly for water. Food ran out in the chicken houses multiple times. Once, because Tyson did not replenish feed, birds were without food for an estimated 52 hours. Dead chickens were left to decay in and around feed trays and inside the chicken houses.

