EXPERTS DISCUSS HOW AMERICANS ARE REACTING TO THE BANKING TURMOIL

One Panel Member Led the U.S. Mint During the 2008 Crisis

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The failures of three major banks have shaken consumer confidence in the banking system. While Americans wonder if another banking crisis is on the horizon, they are looking for safe havens to protect their savings. In the newest episode of U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," a panel of experts discuss banking volatility and what it could mean for American consumers.

The failures of three major banks have shaken consumer confidence in the banking system.

Watch the latest video to learn more.

Philip N. Diehl, 35th Director of the U.S. Mint (1994–2000) and President of U.S. Money Reserve, and Edmund Moy, 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, are joined by Angela Roberts, U.S. Money Reserve CEO; Brad Chastain, U.S. Money Reserve's Director of Education; and host Chuck Woolery. This panel discusses uncertainty in the banking system and offers their insights.

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

Contact: Christol Farris

cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com

512-568-9991

https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve