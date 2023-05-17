Skyline Therapeutics Brings Multiple Data Presentations to ASGCT 2023

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Therapeutics, an innovation-driven gene therapy company dedicated to developing unique and novel solutions to address unmet needs in rare and severe diseases, is showcasing multiple data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting.

Skyline's presentation at ASGCT highlights preclinical study results of four innovative AAV gene therapy programs, which validated the potency of the Company's proprietary capDRIVE® AAV technology platform for capsid discovery, transgene design and vector engineering. The presentation also introduces a novel cell line platform, an integral and essential component of Skyline's in-house-built, robust AAV production platform. These platforms play a vital role in advancing the development of pioneering AAV gene therapies.

Skyline's ASGCT presentations include:

Development of SKG0106 Vector for the Effective, Safe and Durable Treatment of Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

Poster Number: 1175

Presentation Date: May 18, 2023

SKG0106 is a Promising Gene Therapy Vector with Great Therapeutic Potential for the Treatment of Patients with Neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration

Poster Number: 1335

Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

SKG0201: A Next Generation Gene Therapy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Better Efficacy and Safety Profile

Poster Number: 1543

Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

A Robust AAV Production Platform with a Novel 293 Cell Line

Poster Number: 1317

Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

AAV Vector SKG0301 Exhibits Therapeutic Potential in a Pompe Mouse Model

Poster Number: 1612

Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

Efficacy of SKG0402 Gene Therapy in Fabry Disease Mouse Models

Poster Number: 1506

Presentation Date: May 19, 2023

About Skyline Therapeutics

Skyline Therapeutics is an innovation-driven clinical stage gene therapy company dedicated to developing unique and novel solutions to address unmet needs in rare and severe diseases. Our cutting-edge adeno-associated virus (AAV) platform comprises multiple proprietary technologies for capsid discovery, transgene design and vector engineering. Combining our AAV expertise with robust in-house process and analytical development, and GMP manufacturing for clinical-grade plasmid and viral vector production, we are advancing a diverse pipeline of gene therapies for ocular, neurological, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Our lead programs, with significant therapeutic potential as validated by rigorous preclinical studies, are now in first-in-human clinical trials, bringing us closer to providing life-changing therapies to patients in need. Skyline Therapeutics has established global presence for research, development, regulatory, and manufacturing in Shanghai and Hangzhou, China, and Boston, MA, USA. www.skytx.com

About ASGCT

The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) is a professional non-profit medical and scientific organization dedicated to the understanding, development and application of gene, related cell and nucleic acid therapies, as well as promotion of professional and public education in the field. With more than 5,000 members in the US and worldwide, ASGCT is the largest association of individuals involved in gene and cell therapy research. To learn more about ASGCT, visit its official website www.asgct.org

