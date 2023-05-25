Carl's Jr. and Hardee's Offer Mystery Deal for International Burger Day

My Rewards members who purchase any burger on the app will receive a mystery Famous Star offer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all burger lovers. For International Burger Day on May 28, Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® are offering deals for My Rewards members who purchase a burger via the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's apps. The simple combination – a juicy, charbroiled all-beef patty, topped with crisp veggies and cheese – has become a classic around the world and both brands will celebrate the holiday with deals to keep customers coming back for more.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ​ (PRNewswire)

Participating Carl's Jr. and Hardee's will offer an unbeatable deal to My Rewards members who purchase any burger, a la carte or as part of a combo, through the app on May 28, 2023. Members will receive a mystery offer for a Free Famous Star® with purchase for a day, a week, a month, or every week for a year!

"International Burger Day is the perfect moment for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's to recognize and celebrate our members who share our passion for charbroiled burgers," said Jason Seeley, vice president of digital marketing. "My Rewards members always have access to exclusive offers, but the mystery Famous Star offer is especially significant as it gives us an exciting way to invite them back again and again."

To receive the International Burger Day offer, My Rewards members must place an eligible order via the App or Website on Sunday, May 28. The offer will appear in member accounts within 24 hours of qualifying purchase.

Please visit www.carlsjr.com/burgerday or www.hardees.com/burger-day for more information.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's®, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 43 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.