VIMworld Announces Millions in Reward Tokens for Active Users

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIMworld, the leading blockchain-based NFT utility platform, is thrilled to launch a major upgrade to its rewards program. With this latest platform update, users can look forward to an array of new rewards for their actions within the VIMworld ecosystem. With new Leaderboard categories, expanded Leaderboard rewards, monthly giveaways on Gleam, and enhanced transparency in rewards distribution, VIMworld aims to enhance user engagement and provide even greater value to the community.

New Leaderboards

The highlight of this upgrade is the addition of new Leaderboard categories , enriching the competitive spirit within VIMworld. The previous category of Top Trader has been separated into Top VIM Trader, Top EGGs Trader, and Top Companions Trader for the most active users on the Marketplace. Each of these new categories will have dedicated Leaderboards for both VEED and BNB cryptocurrencies. This exciting change means that instead of two trading-related rewards, users now have a total of six rewarding categories to compete in, effectively tripling the available rewards.

Leaderboard Rewards

With these new Leaderboards, VIMworld unveiled updated monthly $POWA payouts for the new Leaderboard categories. Users will have the opportunity to earn significant rewards based on their performance and achievements in the Leaderboards. The new rewards structure aims to incentivize active participation and trading activities within the VIMworld platform. The table below outlines the monthly $POWA payouts for the all Leaderboard categories:

Monthly Giveaways

To reward additional actions on social media platforms, VIMworld launched a month-long giveaway with 1 million VEED in prizes spread across 20 winners. Anyone can enter by following official social media accounts, joining the VIMworld Discord, completing a survey and referring friends. Enter into the May giveaway until June 16 at Gleam .

Reward Visibility

To provide greater transparency and visibility, VIMworld has introduced a new feature within the Dashboard Rewards section. Users will now find a detailed, itemized list of all their VEED rewards. This comprehensive breakdown will showcase the specific sources of VEED rewards, including Companions, Blessings, and other means. This enhancement ensures that users can easily track and understand how they are earning VEED within the VIMworld ecosystem.

VIMworld 101

To get started, users can purchase a new SmartNFT in the Arcade or a pre-owned one from the Marketplace , with a variety of tiers and treasures. With a VIM in hand, users can expand their opportunities to play and earn further by purchasing Boxes in the Store, which contain unique and rare EGGs. Purchase an Incubator and a C-tier or higher VIM to match to start the hatching process which is now available for all users to enjoy.

VIMworld's new upgrades add more ways to have fun and earn rewards, making it one of the most exciting platforms out there! Interested users can visit VIMworld , join the Discord or check out the Vision Video to learn more. VIMworld's upcoming releases, which include games, decentralized finance (DeFi) features and greater multi-chain compatibility are just around the corner.

VIMworld is a revolutionary non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that creates a space where entrepreneurship and play combine and thrive. At the heart of VIMworld are the VIMs, distinct and unchangeable digital assets that provide an unalterable system of verification. VIMs can incubate Companions from EGGS, which allow users to win instant jackpots, add unique abilities and stack gaming boosts, making VIMworld the ultimate NFT play-to-win-and-earn platform.

To connect to VIMworld and explore all features, download our purpose built crypto and NFT wallet, Nufinetes compatible with Apple and Android devices or desktop of choice. This comprehensive multi-chain wallet can be used across multiple popular blockchains, allowing users to interact with dApps, view NFT collections and store tokens in a secure, slick environment.

