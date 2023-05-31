SUBPAC AND JLR Partner to Bring A New Dimension of Sound to Drivers

SUBPAC joins forces with JLR for first-of-its-kind Body and Soul Seat (BASS)

in New Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUBPAC , the industry-leading tactile audio company that brings reference-quality low frequency monitoring solutions to audio production, has partnered with modern luxury automotive business JLR for the company's first venture in taking the studio to the street. SUBPAC has continually pushed the boundaries in music production by creating the most advanced studio-grade solutions used by some of music's top creators. Now, SUBPAC technology is incorporated into the New Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE's Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system, a high-fidelity, tactile audio experience, complete with wellness benefits.

New Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE’s Body and Soul Seat (BASS) system by SUBPAC (PRNewswire)

Together SUBPAC and JLR are revolutionizing the in-vehicle audio experience with a whole new approach to sound, allowing front-seat occupants to actually feel the music. The new Body and Soul Seat (BASS) incorporates SUBPAC's AI optimizing software. This technology, coupled with transducers and membranes, delivers high fidelity audio vibrations directly to the driver and passengers. New Range Rover Sport SV's Body and Soul Seat revolutionizes the way in-car media is experienced. Working seamlessly alongside the existing 29-speaker system, BASS sets a new standard in immersive audio.

"By teaming up with JLR, we are now able to bring our advanced audio technology to the automotive industry, allowing drivers and passengers to experience sound in a completely new and transformative way – by physically feeling it. The New Range Rover Sport SV is truly the perfect showcase for our AI-based solution" said Todd Chernecki, CEO of SUBPAC.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to enhance the driving experience," said Jamal Hameedi, Director, SVO at JLR. "Partnering with SUBPAC has allowed us to make truly immersive audio a reality with the Body and Soul Seat by creating an unparalleled multi-sensory experience that enhances our clients' modern luxury journey, truly setting the New Range Rover Sport SV apart."

Outside of immersive in-car audio, the Range Rover Sport SV with Body and Soul Seat can help enhance front seat occupants' mental and physiological well-being. In line with SUBPAC's various wellness initiatives, and a study developed by Coventry University, UK, and JLR, findings show the seat can help with stress reduction and relaxation by improving heart rate variability (HRV).

Always looking to push the boundaries of what's possible, SUBPAC has plans to expand its technology beyond automotive, positioning itself as a leader in audio innovation across different industries. These partnerships include gaming, aviation, as well as entering the health & wellness market.

New Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE clients can look forward to experiencing the Body and Soul Seat first – find out more about the vehicle at www.rangerover.com . For more information on SUBPAC, visit https://subpac.com/ .

ABOUT SUBPAC

SUBPAC is the global leader in high-fidelity tactile audio technology, with applications in music, gaming, VR, cinema, and automotive. Beyond haptics, SUBPAC's powerful hardware and software platform enables creators and licensing partners to unlock the power of bass frequencies, and optimize the audio experience for a deeper audience connection. SUBPAC is powered by an all-star team of investors including Timbaland, Carmelo Anthony and other notable strategic partners. www.subpac.com .

ABOUT JLR SVO

Since 1948 Land Rover has been manufacturing authentic 4x4s that represent true 'breadth of capability' across the model range. Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands each define the world's SUV sectors, with 80 per cent of this model range exported to over 100 countries. SVO is a specialist team of designers, engineers and technicians dedicated to amplifying the performance, luxury and capability attributes of SV-branded Range Rover vehicles. www.rangerover.com .

