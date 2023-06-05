Lose Weight and Win Big This Summer: Nutrisystem Launches $100,000 Great Summer Giveaway

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to encourage individuals to work toward their weight loss goals this summer and beyond, Nutrisystem®, a division of Wellful, Inc. and leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has launched the $100,000 Great Summer Giveaway and will award a total of 11 prizes. One winner will take home the grand prize of $50,000. An additional 10 winners will receive $5,000.

"With the warm weather here to stay, there is no better time than now to focus on your health and wellness," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "Our hope is that this giveaway gives people the push they need to begin their weight loss journey and choose Nutrisystem to help them reach their goal."

The Nutrisystem $100,000 Great Summer Giveaway will run until July 14, 2023. Grand prize winners will be announced at the completion of the giveaway.

Nutrisystem is a comprehensive system aimed to help individuals reach their weight loss goals. As part of the program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, one of the only apps customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes a social community, one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods, smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water, and daily articles, tips and recipes.

Entrants who purchase a Nutrisystem Plan during the giveaway period will be automatically entered to win. There is no purchase necessary. People can simply enter the giveaway by downloading the free NuMi® app available on Google Play and the App Store and filling out the registration. Full rules and regulations are available here.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to U.S. legal residents of the 50 U.S. /D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MS). Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts on June 5, 2023 at 12:00:01 AM ET; and ends on July 14, 2023 at 11:59:59 PM EST. To enter: (a) Order a Nutrisystem Plan, (b) Download the NUMI app here, go to the Newsfeed Card and click "Special Offers" to submit an entry form. Prize: (1) - Grand Prize of $50,000, (10) - First Prizes of $5,000. ARV: $100,000. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Limit: 1 entry per household. For full Official Rules click here . Sponsor: Nutrisystem, Inc, 1100 Virginia Drive, Suite 175, Fort Washington, PA 19034.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a division of Wellful, Inc., a premier omni-channel health and wellness platform. For more than 50 years, Nutrisystem has helped millions of people lose weight with clinically proven weight loss science built by dietitians using the latest nutritional and behavioral research. For more information, go to nutrisystem.com.

