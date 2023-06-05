Markel promotes Sal Pollaro to Executive Underwriting Officer for Professional Liability

RICHMOND, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that Sal Pollaro has been named Executive Underwriting Officer, Professional Liability for Markel Specialty, a division within the Markel insurance business. In his new role, Pollaro will lead the professional liability team to generate profitable growth, including establishing underwriting strategies, driving product development, and enhancing technical and analytical capabilities.

"Sal is a proven leader and brings extensive profit and loss management experience, including profitable growth, maximizing marketplace solutions, and ensuring relevant value propositions," said Jane Peterson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Markel Specialty. "He also places a special emphasis on talent development, which is critical in this business. We look forward to having him lead our professional liability team."

Pollaro has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He joined Markel in 2009 and most recently served as Managing Director of Management and Professional Liability for Markel Specialty. He replaces Jim Gray, who retired at the end of May.

"We're grateful for Jim's dedication and industry expertise at Markel over the past 25 years," said Peterson. "His innovation and customer focus are unparalleled. During his time here, Jim made lasting contributions to the professional liability team, mentoring underwriters, and recruiting countless others in the field."

Pollaro will report to Peterson and is based out of Markel's New York City office.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

