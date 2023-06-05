Maycomb Capital's Custom Strategies leverage the firm's investment expertise in flexible, mission-aligned capital to design, build, and manage customized impact investment vehicles in partnership with investors.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. , June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maycomb Capital recently announced that Miljana Vujosevic joined the firm as Partner and Head of Custom Strategies. Vujosevic will lead the expansion of Maycomb's Custom Strategies business that works directly with foundations, family offices, and other asset owners to design, build, and deploy flexible mission-aligned capital in ways that address a particular societal need, support a priority population, or help solve a problem in a specific place.

Maycomb Capital names Miljana Vujosevic as new Partner and Head of Custom Strategies (PRNewswire)

"We are beyond thrilled to have Miljana onboard," said Andi Phillips, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Maycomb. "She brings with her a deep belief and commitment to the use of impact-driven capital to address societal challenges. Her impact orientation coupled with significant investing expertise positions her perfectly for this role leading and growing our Custom Strategies."

Vujosevic previously spent nine years with Prudential Financial, where she was a key member of the team that delivered on Prudential's goal of deploying $1 billion of the firm's balance sheet into impact investments. While at Prudential, Vujosevic developed new investment strategies and sourced and underwrote investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, including private and structured credit, venture capital and real estate. The investments she led also spanned a range of impact sectors, including financial inclusion, education, community development, affordable housing, and diverse fund manager programs. Subsequently, Vujosevic founded and ran her own independent consulting firm, where she partnered with some of the nation's largest and most influential foundations, family offices, and nonprofit organizations to design and ultimately execute on various impact investments.

"I'm excited to join Maycomb in this capacity, especially at a moment when we're seeing both real demand among mission-aligned organizations for flexible capital, as well as a desire from asset owners to work with teams like ours that have the technical and transactional experience to put impact investment capital to work," Vujosevic said. "I'm looking forward to continuing to help clients deploy return-seeking capital in a way that solves problems and serves priority populations."

Prior to joining Maycomb Capital full time, Vujosevic served as a Senior Advisor to the firm, spearheading the development and launch of one of Maycomb's custom strategies, the Educational Resources Impact Fund (ERIF). ERIF is a $20 million fund supporting nonprofit curriculum developers in partnership several large national foundations, including the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, and Walton Family Foundation among others.

"Miljana was instrumental to developing, launching, and now deploying the Educational Resources Impact Fund" shared Brooke James, a Program Officer for K-12 Education at the Walton Family Foundation. "It has been a pleasure partnering with her to bring that vision to life, and I'm excited to see the positive impact she will continue to drive in this new role."

About Maycomb Capital: Maycomb Capital is a pioneering impact investing platform. We provide financing across asset classes to fund strategies and enterprises that transform communities. At Maycomb, we know that the world's problems demand patience, creativity, and an appreciation for complexity. We drive capital toward effective solutions for underserved communities, using data and rigorous analysis to guide our decisions. We identify scalable and sustainable paths to positive change, tackling entrenched social and economic challenges. By harnessing the scale, expertise and risk tolerance of the private sector in service of the public good, we're demonstrating what's possible with mission-focused, flexible capital.

