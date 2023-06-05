Nobell Foods Hires Chief Legal Officer

Veteran legal and compliance executive brings more than two decades of leadership to Nobell Foods

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nobell Foods, the company pioneering the use of Plant-Grown Proteins to create animal-free cheese, announced the hire of Justin Ferber as the company's Chief Legal Officer. Ferber will join the team this month to lead Nobell's legal function which encompasses corporate, compliance and intellectual property.

Nobell Foods (PRNewswire)

With 20+ years of experience working with high-growth companies in the life sciences, technology and health care industries, Ferber has a proven track record of bringing innovative products to market and effectively scaling and managing legal and compliance functions.

"As we continue to lead the category in Plant-Grown Proteins, experienced legal guidance is essential to our success. Having built and led legal functions at various companies bringing new, transformative products to market, Justin brings a depth and breadth of experience to Nobell." said Nobell Foods CEO and founder Magi Richani "With a proven track record of transforming complex businesses into high-performing companies, Justin is a welcome addition to the team."

Ferber joins Nobell after serving as General Counsel for Inscripta. During his tenure, Ferber built and led the legal team, including maintaining responsibility for corporate, intellectual property, strategic transactions, litigation, employment, compliance, regulatory and public policy. Prior to his work at Inscripta, Ferber served as General Counsel of Omada Health where he was instrumental in building and scaling the company from a start-up to a pre-IPO company.

"One of the reasons I was drawn to Nobell is the company's focus on leading the category and commitment to creating delicious and sustainable food," said Ferber. "Nobell has created a compelling brand with a strong product that's primed for growth. I look forward to working closely with Magi and the Nobell team to build on this foundation."

Ferber's hire follows a notable executive appointment for Nobell during a period of strategic growth. In February, the company announced its new leader of food science and product development, Sergey Solomatin, formerly of Impossible Foods.

About Nobell Foods: Nobell Foods is pioneering a new category in food with Plant-Grown Proteins. Through their groundbreaking work in teaching plants to make Casein – responsible for giving cheese its stretch, melt, and texture – Nobell Foods is on a path to unlock a new age of animal-free products where taste, quality, and affordability are widely accessible. The privately held food company was founded in 2016 by CEO and founder Magi Richani who built this revolutionary technology with the mission to harness the power of plants to create delicious, indulgent animal-free cheeses.

For more information please visit www.nobellfoods.com

