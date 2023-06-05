Pioneer announces Investment into CerebrumX and Strategic collaboration to jointly expand Mobility Services business globally

NOVI, Mich., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer Corporation, a global market leader in mobility products, announces its decision to invest in and form a business alliance with CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), a leading AI-driven automotive data management company, to accelerate the growth of its mobility services business.

Pioneer and CerebrumX have also entered a strategic partnership, committed to developing innovative, data-driven mobility services, including connected services for OEMs and after-sales service providers such as insurance, fleet management, and maintenance. Pioneer brings to this partnership, mobility services and connected aftermarket products such as Telematics Adapters, AI-enabled Dashcams and Safety systems that can be retrofitted to existing unconnected vehicles, all powered by Piomatix, a mobility AI platform aimed at creating the future of mobility experiences. CerebrumX, in turn, brings its industry-first Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP), that can take raw connected vehicle data, unify, clean, and enrich it, before applying AI/ML algorithms to generate advanced analytics and actionable domain-specific insights for various enterprises.

CerebrumX works with automotive OEMs to operate a platform that collects, integrates, and analyzes real data from more than 15 million vehicles (70% of all connected vehicles in the North American market) and provides innovative services for third-party partners in insurance, fleet management, and more.

Through this strategic partnership, Pioneer and CerebrumX will expand their collaborative business globally, starting with North America and Japan, and aim to provide a one-stop connected service platform that supports both connected vehicles, which will become increasingly popular, and existing unconnected vehicles retrofitted with Pioneer connected aftermarket products. With CerebrumX's ADLP , a single platform to tap both connected and non-connected vehicles, the joint solution will help fleet operators with real-time monitoring to optimize Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), auto insurers to develop personalized insurance plans based on the driver's behavior, promote green mobility with long range EVs as well as create effective solutions for vehicle downtime and maintenance.

Over the years, Pioneer has accumulated and analyzed a wealth of mobility data and provided cloud services for resolving traffic congestion and reducing traffic accidents to the auto insurance and fleet management industries. Electrified mobility and connected cars are expected to become more prevalent in the future, creating new mobility use cases that have never existed before. The utilization of mobility data has the potential for great innovation in all aspects, from individually optimized insurance, remote maintenance, EV routing and charging management, to new in-vehicle apps and improved user experience.

Through this partnership, Pioneer will expand its solution services business globally by creating new mobility experiences and services with a wide range of partners, including new connected services for OEMs, new insurance and warranties from insurance companies, and EV fleet management and energy management, for which demand is growing.

"We are excited to invest and partner with CerebrumX. We strongly believe that connected AI automotive services will drive new mobility experiences of the future. Pioneer will play an active role in enabling this future globally together with the CerebrumX team," said Shiro Yahara, President and CEO of Pioneer Corporation.

"We are thrilled to have the support from Pioneer as we move forward with our product to introduce a single platform for both connected and non-connected vehicles," said Sandip Ranjhan, Chief Executive Officer at CerebrumX. "The strategic partnership will enable us to tap into new markets and unlock greater growth opportunities. This milestone also marks our entry into the global market and a significant step forward for CerebrumX."

About Pioneer Corporation

Pioneer (https://global.pioneer/en/) is a leading global manufacturer that has been developing an array of world-first products and services since its inception in 1938 based on its corporate philosophy of 'Move the Heart and Touch the Soul.' Through our core car electronics business, we propose new and unique value by providing products and services that realize comfort, excitement, safety and security in vehicle interiors, utilizing unique and innovative ideas combined with cutting-edge technologies. We have formulated the goal of 'Creating the Future of Mobility Experiences' as our new corporate vision and are committed to transforming into a solution service company that uses products and services to solve the myriad challenges of the mobility field.

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (www.cerebrumx.ai) uses AI to deliver trusted data and high-quality insights to businesses to drive innovation, optimize operations and drive key decisions using smart data. Its industry's first ubiquitous data management platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network to its partners including OEMs, Media, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates scattered data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, USA and with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

