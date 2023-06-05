ProgenyHealth and Sage Growth Partners Recognized for Best Use of Media Relations in 2023 HITMC Awards

Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm continues to achieve national recognition for its agency talent and communications expertise

BALTIMORE, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, is pleased to announce that its work and ongoing partnership with ProgenyHealth has been nationally recognized for Best Use of Media Relations in the annual 2023 HITMC awards.

The annual HITMC (Healthcare and IT Marketing) Awards celebrate the creative excellence, breakthrough concepts, flawless execution, and outstanding leadership in healthcare marketing, PR and communications. The awards have honored industry-leading work from individuals, health IT companies, healthcare providers, agencies, associations, and non-profit organizations.

ProgenyHealth is changing the trajectory of maternal and infant health outcomes across America through comprehensive maternity and NICU care management platforms that create a seamless care journey from pregnancy through one full year of life. Their team of board-certified physicians, maternity and NICU nurses, social workers, and lactation consultants collaborate with providers to improve outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for all payer groups including commercial health plans, Medicaid plans, and large employers.

The company utilizes a national media relations and thought leadership strategy to continually educate stakeholders on the importance of maternal health equity.

"As we continue our work to improve maternal and infant health outcomes, it is crucial that our messages consistently reach health plans, employers, providers and legislators," said Linda Smith, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, ProgenyHealth. "Our ongoing partnership with Sage has helped us to further the impact of our work and expand the reach of our expertise and insight."

During the past year, ProgenyHealth experts have been featured in several trade and mainstream media publications to help raise awareness on maternal care, talk about the impact of racism on maternal and infant health, highlight the importance of increased Medicaid postpartum coverage and more.

"Maternal health equity is a key part of a larger national conversation on equitable health care access," said Boh Hatter, Sage Growth Partners Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "We are grateful for the opportunity to help ProgenyHealth build a unique, targeted and effective media relations strategy that brings their voice to life on the critical issue of improving maternal and infant health outcomes."

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare advisory firm with deep expertise in market research, strategy, and communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus; Best Buy Health, the National Minority Health Association, and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

