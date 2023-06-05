Twin Peaks Hits Key Growth Milestone with 100th Opening

Leading Sports Lodge Eyes Significant Expansion Plans in Coming Years

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Peaks Restaurant celebrated its 100th lodge opening on June 2 in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana. Not lost in the moment was Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel's focus on what is ahead for the brand – and how it is going to get there.

Twin Peaks executive leadership team and franchise partners Avalanche Food Group celebrated the grand opening of the brand's 100th location and newest lodge in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood on June 2. (PRNewswire)

Twin Peaks recently opened its 100th lodge and sees 20 per year opening in the next few years, hitting 200 by 2027.

From the time Hummel opened his first lodge in the Atlanta area as a franchisee, it took Twin Peaks 12 years to reach its centennial location. The brand is now expected to expand even faster, having already opened four new locations – with 12 more lodges in seven new markets scheduled to open – this year alone.

Twin Peaks will open its 101st lodge later this month when it heads back to its Texas roots to open its first Rio Grande Valley location in the border city of McAllen. It's a perfect fit because lodge No. 102 is scheduled to open shortly after south of the Texas border in the Oceania neighborhood of Mexico City.

"Our brand awareness is tremendous," said Hummel, who took over as CEO in 2016. "Recently, we have entered many new markets and the stores have performed in line with our restaurants in areas in which we already have an established presence. This illustrates the power of our fanbase in addition to the unique value our brand brings to a community."

What Twin Peaks offers goes above and beyond the typical sports bar experience. At every lodge, guests will find multiple premium sports packages including NFL, NCAA, NBA, UFC and more on countless TVs, 29-degree beer, scratch-made food, specialty cocktails and, of course, the irreplaceable Twin Peaks Girls.

The brand's commitment to providing an exceptional guest experience has contributed to its strong growth. Twin Peaks reported a significant increase in AUVs across the board in 2023, with the first quarter showing same-store sales increases of 4.3 percent. New locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Columbus, Ohio are also consistently hitting record-breaking sales each week.

Hummel credits a collaborative partnership between franchisees and Twin Peaks' marketing to the brand's broad appeal and strong sales numbers. The brand adheres to a barbell pricing strategy that keeps its menu priced appropriately for guests to choose whether they want to stick to a budget or splurge on a night out.

On the marketing side, the brand focuses on community engagement and businesses within a 5-mile radius of its lodges. This approach allows Twin Peaks to cater to its guests' wants and needs, from lunch to happy hour to late night.

"TVs and sports are great, but ultimately you want to provide an experience that keeps customers coming back because we're giving them something they can't get anywhere else," Hummel said.

Each Twin Peaks offers a wide selection of local, domestic and imported draft favorites that are served at 29 degrees. The brand also recently upped its robust beverage menu with premium barrel selects that include refined choices like Weller Full Proof, Angel's Envy, Blanton's and Stagg Jr. bourbon. The food is second-to-none with artisan flatbreads highlighting meats smoked in-house and a hand-cut and trimmed choice New York Strip Steak.

Twin Peaks has scored several industry honors in the past year, placing seventh in Nation's Restaurant News' Top 10 Biggest Sports Bars and ranking 107th among the publication's Top 500 Restaurant Chains. It also earned additional recognition by being named to Entrepreneur's Top 500 list, Black Box's Top 5 Restaurant Brands and Restaurant Business' Top 500 list in 2022.

The accolades and brand awareness have played a role in Twin Peaks expanding its scope of work with existing franchisees, while also entering new markets. The brand is aiming even higher for its next round of growth, with Twin Peaks projecting to open approximately 20 lodges per year in the U.S. and Mexico over the next few years and reach 200 lodges by the end of 2027.

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks has 100 locations in the US and Mexico. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and wall-to-wall TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared-to-order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com. For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com.

