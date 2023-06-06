BAL Achieves Top Ranking in New Chambers USA Guide: "Outstanding Team with a Stellar Track Record"

DALLAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL is once again a top-ranked immigration law firm in the newly released Chambers USA Guide 2023.

BAL Achieves Top Ranking in New Chambers USA Guide (PRNewswire)

For the 11th consecutive year, Chambers has ranked BAL as a Band 1 firm. This year, BAL is one of only two Chambers rated Band 1 immigration law firms.

"BAL LLP is an outstanding team with a stellar track record in the full range of corporate immigration matters," Chambers said.

BAL's California, Massachusetts, Texas and Virginia offices are also ranked Band 1 in the 2023 guide. Chambers also recognized 10 BAL attorneys, representing 18.5% of all immigration attorneys ranked by the publication.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Band 1 firm once again," said BAL CEO Jeremy Fudge, whom Chambers named an Eminent Practitioner of immigration law. "We are especially excited given that Chambers' rankings are based on client feedback. This recognition affirms BAL's commitment to exceptional service, investment in our culture and high-performance legal teams that continue to set the standard in our industry."

In addition to Fudge, Chambers specifically recognized BAL attorneys Ruth Clark, Josiah Curtis, Maria DeLapp, Michelle Funk, Frieda Garcia, Jeff Joseph, Lynden Melmed, Maggie Murphy and Edward Rios. BAL was also ranked Band 1 in Chambers Global: Multi-Jurisdictional Guide 2023 for the United States.

BAL clients interviewed by Chambers provided the following assessments:

"I have greatly enjoyed working with the BAL team. The lawyers are very proactive in their communication. The relationship is very collaborative and the team is very responsive and very knowledgeable."





"We chose BAL for its expertise and ability to scale. BAL is a really valued partner."





"The team takes the time to walk clients through processes and explains things in layman's terms. They are good about setting expectations and pointing out any potential risks."

About Chambers and Partners

Chambers and Partners is the leading independent professional legal research company, operating in over 70 countries and 200 jurisdictions, that delivers detailed rankings and insights into the world's leading lawyers and law firms. With an in-depth research methodology involving detailed interviews and analysis of capabilities, achievement and sector presence, Chambers and Partners ranks the best lawyers and firms on the basis of technical expertise, business acumen, prompt delivery and value for money. Lawyers cannot buy their Chambers' rankings; as a result, its annual directories are considered among the most accurate and reliable.

About BAL

Established in 1980, BAL powers human achievement through immigration expertise, people-centered client services and innovative technology. BAL, with 13 offices across the United States and global coverage in more than 185 countries around the world, operates as a single entity through its oneBAL culture — a uniquely holistic approach, intentionally structured as one team, one brand, one P&L, one standard of excellence and one unifying technology. This united approach enables the firm to deliver the highest level of knowledge, insights and resources from across the entire organization.

At BAL, we pursue the exceptional. To learn more visit bal.com.

