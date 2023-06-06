Diamond Kinetics and The Alliance Fastpitch Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Elevate Youth Softball Development

Organizations Will Develop Exclusive Training Content Featuring Team Alliance Athletes to Gamify Participation and Turn Practice into Play

PITTSBURGH and ANAHEIM, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Kinetics (DK), the leading sports technology company revolutionizing youth softball and baseball development, and The Alliance Fastpitch (The Alliance), a national league system for amateur fastpitch teams and stakeholders working together to grow softball, today announced a multi-year partnership to develop exclusive in-app content, missions, and gamified hitting lessons from the best in the game. The primary goal of the partnership is to increase participation, make the game more accessible, and grow youth players' love of the game by providing more engaging practice experiences, unique in-app challenges, and a series of digital rewards that will encourage more players to pick up their bats, start swinging, and have more fun.

Diamond Kinetics is a youth development platform that turns practice into play by gamifying training through one-of-a-kind missions and challenges that reward participation. Its membership-based experience combines a bat sensor attachment and mobile app designed to help players have more fun while they improve their hitting.

Starting today, Diamond Kinetics' players can access new guided hitting sessions from premier 2023 Team Alliance members who provide their best drills and techniques through a special instructional series. These accomplished athletes are current college softball athletes including Paige Sinicki from the University of Oregon, Kinsey Fiedler from the University of Washington, Jenna Johnson from the University of Alabama, and Rylen Wiggins from Texas A&M University. Players are encouraged to participate by the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-app rewards, including customized badges from each instructor's local softball organization affiliated with Alliance Fastpitch, including the Corona Angels, Aces Fastpitch, Fury Platinum, and Texas Glory, respectively. Throughout the summer, the organizations will also collaborate on additional drops including Alliance Avatar variations, Alliance card designs, and additional organizational badges.

"Diamond Kinetics shares The Alliance's commitment to growing and advancing the sport of softball," said CJ Handron, CEO of Diamond Kinetics. "With this collaboration, we aim to empower players to not only get better on the field but to have fun while they practice and foster an even stronger love for the game. We're excited to offer kids unprecedented access to elite training content from D1 softball athletes whom they admire, and will be watching at home on their televisions during the Women's College World Series."

Diamond Kinetics will also be on-site at key Alliance Fastpitch national events throughout the summer, including The Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS) at Grand Park in Indiana. Throughout these events, softball players will have the opportunity to participate in interactive Diamond Kinetics' games, test out the company's proprietary bat sensor technology, and see their names on leaderboards for an experience that combines virtual games with physical swings for the ultimate training experience.

"Diamond Kinetics prioritizes the empowerment of softball players and the integration of fastpitch instructors within their innovative training and development app," said Jami Lobpries, Ph.D., CEO of The Alliance Fastpitch. "By bringing our Team Alliance athletes on board, Diamond Kinetics not only provides role models and strong development programs, but also establishes a meaningful connection between young players and the stars of the collegiate game. As the Women's College World Series captivates audiences nationwide, our collaboration comes at the perfect time to empower aspiring softball players. We are really excited about our Team Alliance athletes being on the same platform as Major League Baseball players and instructors, and integrating our Alliance leagues and organizations in the DK platform."

Diamond Kinetics and Alliance Fastpitch share a commitment to revolutionizing youth softball training and nurturing the next generation of athletes. Diamond Kinetics helps players, parents, coaches, and teams understand their performance, improve, and have fun playing the game they love. In 2022, the DK was named the "Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball." Players can look forward to exciting, robust partner content that will continue to launch from Diamond Kinetics partners in their app this summer.

About Diamond Kinetics

Diamond Kinetics (DK), is a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development. With an emphasis on connected devices, computer vision functionality, and virtual reality integration, DK provides affordable and portable mobile technology that enhances real-world play and accelerates learning, development, and overall passion for the game. DK is the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball, and partners with organizations including PONY, Babe Ruth League, Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball, and USA Softball to reach and engage today's youth baseball and softball players. For more information, visit www.DiamondKinetics.com

About The Alliance Fastpitch

The Alliance Fastpitch is a national league system for amateur fastpitch softball. Founded in 2020, the Alliance Fastpitch competition provides a pathway to play and equal opportunities to teams through League Play with a unified scoring system, Cup Series, League Championships and National Championships.

Off the field, the Alliance Fastpitch offers year-round community, player recognition, educational resources and membership benefits to individual athletes and coaches. The Alliance Fastpitch was founded by a collaborative effort to change the status quo of youth softball, with a vision to work together and put the female athlete at the forefront of decision-making.

The Alliance Fastpitch has served over 30,000 athletes and 3000 youth coaches in our three seasons. Currently, the Alliance Fastpitch has eight regional leagues including the are the Pacific Coast Fastpitch League, Heart of America Fastpitch League, Northeast Fastpitch League, Rocky Mountain Fastpitch League, Southeastern Fastpitch League, Texas Fastpitch League, Northwest Fastpitch League and Atlantic Coast Fastpitch League. The Alliance Fastpitch has recognized thousands of players for their on-field and off-field achievements in League and National play and has crowned National Champions in 10U to 18U divisions. Visit www.thealliancefastpitch.com or follow the Alliance Fastpitch on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

