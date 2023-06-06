Navistar to Set Emissions Reductions Targets for Validation by the Science-Based Targets Initiative

LISLE, Ill., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar, Inc. (Navistar) President and CEO Mathias Carlbaum signed a commitment to develop science-based targets aligned with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) criteria and submit the targets for validation. That commitment has since been approved by the SBTi, a global entity that allows businesses to set emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science.

Navistar Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Navistar International Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Navistar International Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"In measuring our 2021 emissions, we found Navistar's total footprint was approximately 61 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent," said Carlbaum. "Submitting decarbonization targets to SBTi will aide in keeping us on track with our goals to continually push our corporate and manufacturing operations toward more sustainable benchmarks."

In 2022, Navistar completed a carbon footprint measurement, gauging all 2021 emissions. This includes emissions from the company's direct operations, upstream or downstream emissions that occur elsewhere related to Navistar's activities, emissions from the production of parts that Navistar uses to make its vehicles and the estimated lifetime emissions from Navistar's vehicles used by customers. By doing this research, Navistar can ensure hard data is available for a starting point when setting sustainability goals.

The SBTi requires that a company submit targets within 24 months of signing a commitment letter. The overall ambition of SBTi targets is to cut in half world emissions before 2030 and achieve net zero emission before 2050, in alignment with the Paris Climate Agreement.

"We are not waiting for SBTi target validation to be completed," said Tobias Glitterstam, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. "We are introducing the International® S13 Integrated Powertrain, which offers up to a 15% gain in fuel efficiency *, marking a leap in the progress toward carbon neutral transport. We also continue to push the boundaries with our electric vehicle portfolio – the IC Bus ® Electric CE Series and the International ® eMV™ Series."

Near-term is generally a five-to-10-year target. As part of the target-setting, Navistar will be defining the exact period of the target in consultation with SBTi through the validation process. The near-term target will guide Navistar in decarbonization efforts over the coming years and show the overall initial slope of reductions necessary to achieve the Paris Agreement objectives.

Other brands within the TRATON GROUP, Scania CV AB and MAN Truck & Bus, also participate in the SBTi. This initiative aligns directly with Navistar's goal to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility and continue on a more sustainable path toward a zero emissions future.

To learn more about Navistar's commitments to sustainability, please visit www.navistar.com/sustainability/our-commitments.

About Navistar

Navistar, Inc. ("Navistar") is a purpose-driven company, reimagining how to deliver what matters to create more cohesive relationships, build higher-performing teams and find solutions where others don't. Based in Lisle, Illinois, Navistar or its subsidiaries and affiliates produce International® brand commercial trucks and engines, IC Bus® brand school and commercial buses, all-makes OnCommand® Connection advanced connectivity services, and Fleetrite®, ReNEWeD® and Diamond Advantage® brand aftermarket parts. With a history of innovation dating back to 1831, Navistar has more than 14,500 employees worldwide and is part of TRATON SE, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. Additional information is available at www.Navistar.com.

* Comparing the fuel economy of the 2017 GHG International® A26 engine in a 2017 International® LT® Series truck with aero package to the fuel economy of the new International® S13 Integrated Powertrain in a 2024 International® LT® Series truck with the LT aero package and chassis enablers. Actual customer results may vary due to various factors, including but not limited to truck specifications, weight of the vehicle, predictive features, environmental conditions, etc.

Website: Navistar.com/News

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Navistar International Corporation