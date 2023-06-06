Pluralsight Appoints Matthew Collier as Chief Customer Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the appointment of Matthew Collier as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). As CCO, Collier will be responsible for leading the Pluralsight customer experience and success journey in support of the company's mission to advance the world's technology workforce.

"I am thrilled to welcome Matthew as our new Chief Customer Officer," said Somit Goyal, President and COO of Pluralsight. "With his extensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to customer value and satisfaction, Matthew brings a fresh perspective on driving efficient improvement and growth across customer success, support. He will play a pivotal role in meeting the evolving needs of our customers and empowering enterprises worldwide to successfully execute their technology strategies. I look forward to the significant impact I know he will make across our organization and with our customers."

Collier joins Pluralsight with deep customer success experience, having served in leadership roles at many notable software companies. Collier was most recently Senior Vice President of Customer Success for Signifyd, a ecommerce fraud protection company based in California. He also served as the Senior Director of Customer Success at Adobe, overseeing their commercial market segment in addition to being Vice President of Customer Success at Marketo, a leader in marketing automation software.

"Pluralsight's unparalleled commitment to accelerating the technology skills of its customers was at the heart of my decision to join the company," said Collier. "I look forward to partnering with our customers to elevate their experience with Pluralsight and to helping them deliver the business outcomes so crucial to their success."

Collier holds a Bachelor's Degree in International Relations and Business Law from the University of Miami. He is a contributing author to The 7 Pillars of Success and served on the Board of Triage Cancer, a nonprofit organization that provides free education on the legal and practical issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers. Collier is also a founding member of CS Angel, an organization that provides customer success experts with opportunities to invest in new technologies that deliver solutions to improve net revenue retention.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com .

