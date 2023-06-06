POCKET.WATCH PARTNERS WITH CANELA AND CAMEO KIDS TO ACCELERATE SPANISH LANGUAGE OFFERINGS

Pocket.watch Leverages AI and New Partnerships to Make Content and Experiences From Popular YouTubers including Ryan's World and Love, Diana Accessible to More Spanish Speaking Audiences

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch, the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, is advancing Spanish-language offerings with Canela Media, the destination platform to watch premium Spanish-language content for free. Additionally, pocket.watch is working with Cameo to leverage AI voice technology for the upcoming launch of the first dual-language animated character available on Cameo Kids.

Cameo Kids partners with pocket.watch to launch Red Titan as the first dual-language character available on the platform. Red Titan will deliver custom messages in both English and Spanish. (PRNewswire)

Pocket.watch partners with Canela Media and Cameo Kids to Accelerate Spanish Language Offerings

The new launches will superserve the growing Spanish-speaking pocket.watch creator audiences, following the strong performance of the Diana and Roma ESP channel with over 16 billion video views, and the Ryan's World Español YouTube channel run by Ryan's family-owned production company Sunlight Entertainment, where video views have exceeded 1.6 billion and subscribers have grown 52% year-over-year. While Ryan's World is the favorite YouTube creator for all kids ages three to 11 in the United States, families who identify as Latinx are over 25% more likely to list Ryan as their favorite.

"It has long been our goal to be everywhere kids are, and that means all kids, including the growing number of Spanish-speaking kids and families who enjoy Ryan's World, Love, Diana and our other popular creators," said David B. Williams, SVP and GM of Channels at Pocket.watch. "We're thrilled to forge strong relationships with so many world-class entertainment partners like Canela and Cameo Kids."

Canela Media is a leading minority-owned company committed to redefining digital media experiences for the Hispanic community. With over 50 channels, it's the first free streaming service for Hispanics in the U.S. The pocket.watch series launching on Canela this year include the "Ryan's World Specials: Travel," "Ryan's World Specials: Learn & Play 2," "Ryan's World Galaxy Explorers Special," "Love, Diana Adventures," and "Jillian's Mystery Craft Box."

"We're thrilled to bring three new pocket.watch series to Canela Media as it offers entertainment that kids love and parents can trust," said Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media. "We strive to offer Spanish-speaking audiences with premium culturally relevant entertainment options, and understand the power in offering a robust slate of the top kids and family content."

For the first time ever dual-language offerings in English and Spanish will be available on Cameo Kids, through the launch of the animated Ryan's World character Red Titan. Red Titan, the beloved superhero alter ego of the franchise's star Ryan, first debuted in English in early 2023. Through the use of AI voice technology powered by Veritone, parents will be able to request personalized video messages from Red Titan in Spanish. Using this technology extends the character's accessibility without putting any burden on the kid creator.

For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch , or check out @pocketwatchhq on Instagram, /pocketwatchhq on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on Tiktok @pocketwatchhq , and pocketwatch-studios on Linkedin.

About Canela Media

Canela Media is a leading, minority-owned technology driven company offering brands a complete ecosystem to connect with multicultural audiences starting with its free streaming platform service, Canela.TV, which enriches the new generation of U.S. Latinos with free access to unique, culturally relevant content. In addition to TV content, Canela Media offers a unique blend of music programming through Canela Music featuring emerging and established Latino artists, Spanish-language Children's content through Canela Kids and sports programming through Canela Deportes.

Canela Media's large scale in premium Spanish-language sites, combined with the company's proprietary data, provides in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to establish meaningful and culturally relevant connections with the new mainstream – Hispanics across the U.S. and Latin America.

Headquartered in New York, Canela Media is ranked as the fifth largest Hispanic ad-focused company and the only female and minority-owned certified digital company.

For more information, please visit http://www.canelamedia.com .

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

About pocket.watch

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

Canela Kids (PRNewswire)

Pocket.watch becomes largest independent kids and family content studio. (PRNewswire)

