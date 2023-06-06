U.S. News & World Report Announces the Inaugural 2023-2024 Best Companies to Work For

The new report takes a data-driven approach to guide employee decision-making.

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For . The list, an expansion of U.S. News' Careers offerings , provides a look at the 200 best publicly-traded companies across sectors and industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

The inaugural list factors in evolving employee sentiment of what makes a workplace the "best" to work for and analyzes that sentiment and other information to evaluate quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For is a recognition that allows readers to determine what they prioritize in a workplace and evaluate companies that might align with those priorities," said U.S. News Senior Editor, Consumer Advice, Antonio Barbera. "The 2023-2024 list includes companies that score highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience."

The COVID-19 pandemic and increased discussions on race and equality have put a spotlight on the role of the employer in these areas and where they align in meeting significant needs of their employees. U.S. News, with the support of a panel of six experts , developed the methodology that analyzes the publicly available employee sentiment and other data which demonstrates how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers.

"Beyond a paycheck, employers have a large stake in the quality of life for their employees and the workers are aware of this," said Barbera. "Regardless of the industry they're in, employees today want to work somewhere they feel valued, can have a good work-life balance and are satisfied with their compensation and benefits."

For individuals prioritizing work-life balance and pay quality in their company search, U.S. News also compiled Best Companies for Work-Life Balance and Best Companies for Quality of Pay .

To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 1000 index as of June 2022 and had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written in 2022. Relevant data, including employee sentiment, was gathered from partners Revelio Labs and ESG Book to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology .

