Beacon Global Strategies Adds Two National Security Professionals and a Senior Executive Hire to its Growing Team

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, announced it will be expanding its growing team by adding Mr. Andrew "Andy" Makridis as Senior Advisor and Mr. Peter Modigliani as Vice President. In these roles, Mr. Makridis will provide invaluable insight to the firm's Intelligence Practice and Mr. Modigliani will draw on his decades of experience to support the firm's National Security Technology Practice. Additionally, BGS is pleased to announce Mr. Matthew Sysak has joined BGS as Chief Financial Officer.

BGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beacon Global Strategies) (PRNewswire)

"BGS is honored to welcome these highly respected individuals to our ever-growing cadre of experts and look forward to the value they will add to our team. We are confident they will enhance our company as we continue to grow and expand our offerings in the areas most relevant to our diverse client base," said Michael Allen, a Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS.

Mr. Andrew Makridis joins BGS as Senior Advisor. Mr. Makridis retired from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) at the end of 2022, after serving four years as its Chief Operating Officer. Over the course of his thirty-seven year career at the Agency he served in various senior positions within the Directorate of Intelligence, and the Directorate of Science and Technology. Mr. Makridis worked on critical national intelligence challenges to include: technical analysis of Russian, Chinese, Iranian, and North Korea strategic weapons and adversary space capabilities. Mr. Makridis also led the Agency's response to the WikiLeaks data breach. He served as an executive assistant to then CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin and as President George W. Bush's intelligence briefer. Additionally, he served as Director for the Weapons and Counter Proliferation Mission Center and as the Associate Deputy Director of the Directorate of Science and Technology.

Mr. Peter Modigliani joins BGS as Vice President. Mr. Modigliani is a leader in defense acquisition with over 25 years of experience transforming the Department of Defense and intelligence community enterprises. Prior to joining BGS, he worked at the MITRE Corporation serving as a Defense Acquisition Leader. Mr. Modigliani led strategic defense initiatives to include rapid and software acquisition pathways, portfolio management, requirements, and budget reforms. He is the acquisition lead for the Atlantic Council's Commission for Defense Innovation Adoption. He previously served on the Section 809 Panel, a Congressionally directed panel chartered to streamline and improve defense acquisition. Prior to MITRE, he was an Assistant Vice President with Alion Science and Technology managing senior acquisition professionals within the Air Force Acquisition Executive office. Mr. Modigliani began his career as an Air Force program manager of major aircraft and software systems.

Mr. Matthew Sysak joins BGS as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sysak's career spans 30 years of varied experience in financial management, business leadership, M&A, HR, tax, and corporate strategy. Prior to joining Beacon, he was CFO for Ready Education, a global SaaS education-technology company focused on student engagement in higher education. Before that, Mr. Sysak spent three years as CFO of Federated Wireless, a SaaS company focused on software innovation in wireless spectrum sharing. Prior to that he spent five years as CFO of EverFi, a SaaS education-technology company focused on financial literacy in K-12, growing the company to over $100 million in revenue and completing a sale to private equity. Mr. Sysak also spent five years at Rosetta Stone, a global provider of language learning software, successfully completing the company's initial public offering. Earlier in his career, he held senior-level positions in publicly traded companies including ITC Learning and Computer Learning Centers. Mr. Sysak began his career in public accounting, earned a B.S. in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and is a certified public accountant.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a bipartisan strategic advisory firm that provides clients an in-depth understanding of national security decision-making to advance objectives and solve problems in Washington and abroad. The Beacon team brings experience informed by their years of service in the White House, State Department, Defense Department, CIA, Justice Department, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector.

For more information, please contact bgs@bgsdc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies