Chubbies Launches George Kittle Limited Edition Collection

First drop co-designed by pro-football tight end and longtime fan of the brand, George Kittle.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies, the weekend-centric lifestyle apparel brand, announced today the first of four product launches with pro-football tight end, George Kittle. Kittle's history with Chubbies kicked off over a decade ago when he began wearing the brand's well-known shorts in college. The Summer 2023 drop features four unique pieces including a gym short, t-shirt, performance polo and swim trunks that feature a signature sunflower print co-designed by Kittle.

Chubbies Logo (PRNewswire)

"Working alongside the Chubbies design team has been such a fun experience," said Kittle. "They really wanted the designs to be a true reflection of me, from highlighting my hobbies outside of football and incorporating my favorite colors, to even finding a way to include my family. Sunflowers are my Mom's favorite flower, which makes the print for this collection super special to me."

Chubbies creates versatile, quality apparel with a great fit that can take customers from their morning workout, to their workday and right into the weekend; and the Chubbies x George Kittle Limited Edition Collection will be no exception. Available in sizes Small - XXL from $34.50-$84.50, fans of both Kittle and Chubbies can now shop this first drop exclusively online at www.chubbiesshorts.com/pages/george-kittle.

"George brought his unique personality and influence to this collection in a way that really excited our designers," said Rainer Castillo, President and Co-Founder of Chubbies. "It was a pleasure to work with him to bring this first product drop to life and we look forward to sharing this fun collaboration with our customers."

The campaign for the inaugural launch was shot during the offseason at Kittle's home in Nashville, bringing an added layer of personalization to the collection. From running drills in the Ultimate Training Short to taking an ice plunge in the Classic Swim Trunk, the campaign shows the collection in action in Kittle's own backyard. Behind-the-scenes videos from the campaign shoot can be found on the brand's YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/chubbies.

About Chubbies

Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in their retail stores in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and Miramar Beach, FL.

Media Contacts:

Brody Gordon

FINN Partners

chubbies@finnpartners.com

Marjorie Westley

Chubbies

marjoriew@chubbies.com

George Kittle wearing Limited Edition Collection Ultimate Training Shorts. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chubbies