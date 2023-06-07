Glide Announces New Integrations to Extend No Code Business Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glide , a leading no-code platform for building custom business software, announced another milestone in no code software development with the launch of native integrations and an improved, faster editor.

Until now, customers relied on workarounds or spent time stitching together third-party tools to control external services via their apps. This process was challenging to set up and maintain, especially at scale. With the launch of this new capability, businesses can now create custom workflows that connect with their business tools directly in Glide, saving time and resources in the process. Key improvements to the Actions Editor also centralize different business tools in one easy-to-use, seamless interface.

Together, these new updates bring an unprecedented level of connection and ease of use to Glide so customers can connect critical business workflows and unlock exciting new capabilities:

Boost communication across teams: Send emails, SMS texts with Twilio, push notifications, and Slack or Microsoft Teams messages with a button push.

Automate away busywork: Create PDFs, generate CSV files, send Stripe invoices, collect e-signatures with DocuSign, automatically add events to a Gmail calendar, and more.

Unlock the power of AI: Complete prompts, generate images, summarize text, and answer questions about proprietary data with OpenAI and Microsoft Azure.

Over 30 new integrations are available for all customers today. Start connecting your most important business tools and supercharge your workflows at https://www.glideapps.com/actions

About Glide Apps

Glide is a leading no-code software development platform for building custom business software without code. With an intuitive interface and powerful functionality, Glide empowers businesses all over the world to create custom apps and tools to unlock productivity, streamline workflows, and scale processes.

Thousands of companies like Whirlpool, Zapier, Lowe's, and Oyster collaborate around custom-built Glide apps to streamline internal workflows and boost productivity. To learn more, visit www.glideapps.com .

