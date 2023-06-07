SK Signet Celebrates Grand Opening of New Plano-Based EV Charger Manufacturing Facility

PLANO, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Signet celebrated this week the grand opening of its EV charger manufacturing facility in Plano, joined by Plano Mayor John Muns as well as Adriana Cruz, Texas Executive Director, Economic Development and Tourism, and other officials from the State of Texas. This facility will expand U.S.-based manufacturing and R&D for cutting-edge electric vehicle charging equipment to support the growth of America's EV infrastructure. The project was originally announced in November 2022 by SK Signet and the City of Plano.

SK Signet's Texas plant will manufacture ultra-fast chargers to support the growing base of EV owners in the U.S.

The ribbon cutting marked the opening of SK Signet's first manufacturing facility in the United States. At full capacity, the facility will be able to produce more than 10,000 ultra-fast chargers per year and is expected to create up to 183 jobs by 2026.

"SK Signet is thrilled to be opening this facility in Texas," said SK Signet CEO Jung Ho Shin. "The opening of the SK Signet factory means new jobs for Texas and more chargers for American EV owners. We couldn't have accomplished this without the close partnership of the State of Texas and the City of Plano."

"We are proud that SK Signet has chosen Plano, Texas, for this significant investment," Governor Greg Abbott said in a press statement. "The company's new state-of the-art facility will not only create new manufacturing jobs for hardworking Texans, but will advance critical EV infrastructure for our state and the nation. Thanks to innovative leaders like SK Signet, Texas is leading the way on future technology which will power the Texas of tomorrow."

The event included a factory tour, and Mayor Muns and Seung-June (SJ) Oh, President of SK Signet America, led a demonstration of SK Signet's new V2 charger, which will be made at the Plano facility later this year. The V2 product, which was unveiled at CES 2023, provides a maximum power output of 400 kW and can charge an EV up to 80% in 15 minutes – 3 minutes faster than existing chargers. The demonstration showcased the simultaneous charging of two EVs, reaching the impressive top output of 400 kW.

The grand opening was attended by more than 180 guests, including business partners, government officials and members of the local community, underscoring the broad interest in building out the infrastructure to support EVs. SK Signet welcomed representatives from key customers, such as EVgo, Electrify America, Applegreen Electric, Electric Era, Revel and TeraWatt Infrastructure.

SK Signet will make a range of ultra-fast chargers at the Plano facility – from standalone dispensers to power cabinets that support multiple dispensers – for use by U.S.-based public charging operators, along with commercial companies with EV fleets and traditional gas stations or convenience stores that are expanding their offerings. SK Signet will also manufacture its 350 kW ultra-fast charger, which can fully charge EV batteries from 20% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

These chargers, which supply EV users with faster and more versatile charging solutions, support the buildout of a national EV charging network and are aligned with the goals of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program. SK Signet's investment in Texas reinforces the leadership role that the U.S. has taken in the EV transition, and the importance of training American workers to succeed in the highly skilled jobs that have been created as a result.

"We are very excited for the grand opening of SK Signet in the City of Plano," said Mayor Muns, in remarks at the event. "Their investment in our community represents a significant milestone that holds immense promise for our community and beyond. The company's innovative technology and EV charging capabilities are remarkable, and we are thrilled to be home to their first manufacturing facility in the United States."

In addition to manufacturing EV chargers, SK Signet's Texas facility will house research and development teams, manufacture power modules for EV chargers and conduct charger testing with automakers. It also will develop EV charging software and firmware to support U.S. customers.

SK Signet is a top global manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers for both consumer and commercial vehicles, and is a leader in fast and ultra-fast charging, boasting the first UL-certified ultra-fast charger (350 kW) in the U.S.

SK Signet aims to provide long-term, innovative charging solutions that meet consumers' desire for both increased access and faster charging speed in the U.S. and globally. The company has expanded its operations in the U.S. to support the growth of a domestic EV infrastructure. The goal is to drive greater adoption of electric vehicles by making charging more accessible and less time consuming.

SK Signet is based in South Korea with U.S. headquarters in McLean, Virginia. SK Signet joined the SK family of companies through an acquisition by SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group, in April 2021.

SK Group, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, is a collection of global industry-leading companies driving innovations in energy, advanced materials, biopharmaceuticals and digital business. Based in Seoul, SK invests in building sustainable businesses around the world with a shared commitment to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.

SK companies combined have $139 billion in global annual revenue and employ more than 100,000 people worldwide. SK companies are investing billions of dollars in expanding their U.S. presence with business operations or partnerships in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging technology, hydrogen energy and fuel cells, pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, and semiconductors.

For more information on SK Group, visit sk.com. For more information on SK Signet, visit sksignet.us.

