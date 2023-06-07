Whistleblower Alleges Secret UFO Legacy Programs Dating Back 80 Years -- Eerily Consistent with Kevin Schewe's "Bad Love" Book and Screenplay Series!

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Charles Grush, a decorated USAF veteran of Afghanistan who served in the National Reconnaissance Office Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has filed a whistleblower complaint to Congress regarding classified information about recovered UFO's of exotic (non-human) origin, including crashed alien vehicles with dead pilots. One purpose of these ultrasecret legacy programs has been to retrieve these UFO's for material exploitation and reverse engineering to gain national defense advantages.

With the new movie "Oppenheimer" highlighting the Manhattan Project (the race to become the first nation with the atomic bomb) opening in July 2023, along with Grush's new claims, Schewe's historical fiction premises are colliding with reality. In book/screenplay one, "Bad Love Strikes," Schewe reasserts that President Franklin Roosevelt (FDR) was concerned Hitler's Nazi Germany could win the race to become the first nation with an atomic bomb. FDR commissions Albert Einstein to build a functional time-travel machine called the White Hole Project as a back-up plan to the Manhattan Project – only to be used for the extreme case to foil Hitler's plans in the event Germany wins the race. Einstein requires exotic matter to make time-travel possible. FDR has the answer: exotic matter has been discovered at Area-51.

While Schewe and Grusch have yet to meet, their stories are strangely connected. In book/screenplay two, Bad Love Tigers, the misfit group of young adventurers from the 1970s who discover the White Hole Project, come of age as they use the time-travel machine to travel back to the World War II era, meet with FDR and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and keep America's most important and deepest national secrets safe at Area-51. The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is an international success, having won over 350 film festival awards, including Cannes World Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, The London Classic Film Festival, The Barcelona International Film Festival, and many more.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for 35 years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com and watch the book trailer here. Bad Love Tigers is available on Amazon.

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090.

