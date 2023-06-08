ANCHIN WELCOMES PHILIP LEBOVITS AS TAX DIRECTOR IN OUR EXPANDING FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY GROUP

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, has announced that it has brought on Philip Lebovits, CPA, as Tax Director in the Firm's Financial Services Industry Group. Phil has more than 30 years of experience in the accounting profession, providing oversight of federal, state, local, and international tax matters to broker/dealers, private equity funds and hedge funds. His strong tax background and experience working with corporate clients, as well as high-net-worth individuals, speaks to his broad capabilities and enables him to extend a wide array of services.

"We are excited to welcome Phil to the team," says George Teixeira, Tax Partner and Tax Leader of the Financial Services Industry Group. "Phil's breadth and depth of experience, along with his demonstrated team leadership, makes him an excellent addition to a dynamic group. As the team grows, our main priority will be to sustain our focus on innovation and collaboration while prioritizing the acquisition of top-notch talent like Phil to effectively achieve our goals in delivering exceptional client service to an increasing number of financial services clients."

As a leading provider of audit, accounting and tax services for investment fund managers and private equity firms, Anchin's Financial Services Team develops strategic, growth-oriented solutions to address key concerns at every stage. The team of experienced professionals offers in-depth industry knowledge while recognizing that each transaction is unique. The group serves hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, emerging managers, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures & portfolio companies, funds of funds, investment managers, general partner entities & principals,broker dealers, and regulated investment companies.

Anchin's Emerging Manager Platform team works with funds and their managers to identify and help navigate the complexities of regulations and align business and tax strategies, while offering traditional services like audit, tax compliance and fund structuring at fees that are commensurate with the fund's growth.

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence.

Anchin has been consistently recognized as a "Best Accounting Firm to Work For" in Accounting Today and as a "Best Places to Work in New York City" by Crain's New York Business and called one of the "Best of the Best" accounting firms in the nation, according to Inside Public Accounting. Additionally, the firm has been recognized as a "Best Tax Advisory" Firm by Hedgeweek and "Best Auditor – Start Ups" by HFM. Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement and commitment to employee happiness.

The full-service firm, with a team of over 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services.

Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

