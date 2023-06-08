NFP Acquires Rhodes & Williams Limited, Expanding Its Presence in Ontario

Acquisition increases NFP's P&C capabilities and scale across personal risk and commercial line

TORONTO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty (P&C) broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired Rhodes & Williams Limited. (Rhodes & Williams). With the addition of Rhodes & Williams, NFP expands its presence in Ontario and increases its P&C capabilities and scale across personal risk and commercial lines. The acquisition aligns with the company's strategy of building a unified national platform that provides superior expertise and advice to clients, while reinforcing NFP's people first culture. The transaction closed on May 24.

"We're excited to welcome the Rhodes & Williams team to NFP," said John Haas, president, NFP in Canada. "We've worked diligently to identify the right partner to expand our presence in Ottawa, and we've found it in Rhodes & Williams. Their excellent reputation, relationships and results across the region will accelerate our growth and bring additional value to NFP's clients in Canada."

Established in 1935, Rhodes & Williams specializes in commercial and personal risk lines P&C. They have grown to be one of the largest independently owned insurance brokerages in Ontario. The executive leadership team, including Trent Young, Cory Young, Kristy McDougall, Kelly Beggs, Chris Armstrong, and Mark Pusiak, along with all other shareholders and employees of Rhodes & Williams, will join NFP.

"Joining NFP is a great move for our people and clients," said Trent Young, president, Rhodes & Williams. "This transaction will bring immense value to our clients by giving them access to additional markets and products, cross border capabilities, and added expertise across NFP. We're also looking forward to being part of NFP's people first culture, which creates opportunities for employees to grow and thrive."

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, including more than 1,000 employees in Canada, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

