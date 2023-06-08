SMArtX's TAMP Introduces 24 New Strategies to its Model Marketplace

Baillie Gifford, Carrick Lane, MFS Investment Management, and Tom Johnson Investment Management Join the Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced it has added 24 strategies to its managed accounts platform, with Baillie Gifford, Carrick Lane, MFS Investment Management, and Tom Johnson Investment Management joining the SMArtX model marketplace. The platform now features 1,219 strategies from 292 asset management firms.

The new firms are adding several distinctive, limited distribution strategies, including Baillie Gifford's International Alpha ADR and Carrick Lane's Put Writing strategies. Tom Johnson Investment Management is offering a comprehensive suite of fixed income solutions, while industry heavyweight MFS Investment Management is delivering a mix of six strategies focused on both domestic and international markets.

The SMArtX platform also welcomes 10 strategies from existing asset management firms Broxton Capital Advisors, Madison Investment Advisors, and WisdomTree Asset Management. These firms continue to deepen their presence on the platform as SMArtX continues to expand its scope within the managed accounts industry.

"SMArtX remains steadfast in supplying avenues that provide advisors with access to top-tier asset management firms, as evidenced by our recently announced relationship with TradePMR," remarked Evan Rapoport, the Founder and CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "It is a pleasure to welcome these new firms to our platform and continue to deliver institutional-quality asset management to our clients."

The full list of new strategies includes:

Baillie Gifford

Broxton Capital Advisors

Carrick Lane

Madison Investment Advisors

MFS Investment Management

Tom Johnson Investment Management

WisdomTree Asset Management

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by several applications of its technology: tailored UMA technology solutions delivered through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises and RIA platforms; custom platforms built to cater to hybrid broker-dealers; and an off-the-shelf TAMP offering for individual RIAs.

