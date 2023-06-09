This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including new parental guides to protect children online.
- Parental guides offer valuable information about social media, video games to help protect children
The guides directly address one of U.S. surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy's five recommendations – educating parents and caregivers about the perils their children face online. The guides are full of easy-to-understand information about the most popular social media sites and gaming portals, and include practical tips, a glossary of key terms and other advice about how parents can better safeguard their children.
- U.S. Institute of Peace Opens Nominations for 2023 Women Building Peace Award
Countless women risk their lives to create peace in their communities, leading movements for justice, security, and inclusivity despite often being overlooked in their efforts. USIP is committed to doing more to support and celebrate these women and the impact they have as catalysts for change and agents of peace.
- To Evacuate or Not to Evacuate: Majority of Pet Parents Say They Wouldn't Leave Home to Escape Disaster If They Couldn't Bring Pets
Data from a new nationwide survey by nonprofit PetSmart Charities for National Pet Preparedness Month reveals emotional bond to pets can't be broken even when disaster strikes.
- Known Length of the Deepest Cave in the Western Hemisphere Surpasses 100 Kilometers
The PESH Expedition survey of Sistema Huautla added length to the already record-breaking cave as well as preparing for more explorations in 2024.
- Food Safety Tips for Fruits and Vegetables
Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet, and especially delicious in the summertime. As temperatures rise, some germs that cause foodborne illness (also called food poisoning) multiply faster – making food safety even more important to keep in mind.
- The Paley Center for Media Receives Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for Teen Transmitters Summer Internship for High School Students
Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, said, "Through our Teen Transmitters Summer Internship, we hope to inspire the next generation of media professionals and help ensure that the industry is as diverse, inclusive, and reflective as the communities it serves."
- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Releases Emergency Preparedness for People with Paralysis Best Practices
From identifying an individual's mobility needs, to understanding risks and planning for the unknown, this resource aids in the betterment of assessing challenges and tangible solutions that those living with paralysis may face during volatile times.
- Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority and CGI Federal partner with Central State University to create a new affordable housing internship program, "The Collaborative"
"This partnership between CMHA and CGI will allow CSU students to have a first-hand view of the affordable housing industry in Columbus, which will ultimately give the interns an opportunity to apply classroom experience to industry challenges," said CMHA's President & CEO, Charles D. Hillman.
- Georgetown and Project Liberty's Institute Award $1.9 Million in Tech & Public Policy Grants
In partnership with Project Liberty's Institute, the digital governance arm of the independent 501(c)3, the Tech & Public Policy grant program supports technologists, ethicists, legal scholars, and social scientists working to explore and articulate novel uses and misuses of technology.
- The Center for Social Epidemiology Celebrates 35 Years of Promoting the Science of Work Stress Prevention
"Work stress is making people sick, and it's time that working people and leaders find out that it doesn't have to be this way. The way companies manage their workforces can be changed to reduce stress and improve mental and physical health," says Dr. Peter Schnall.
- CREDO at Stanford University Finds That Students In Charter Schools, On Average, Perform Better Academically Than Those Attending Traditional Public Schools
"The results of this study, along with the longer story of improvement by charter schools, provide critical insights that can accelerate student learning in more communities," said Dr. Margaret Raymond, Director of CREDO at Stanford University.
- Self-Defense Strategies for National Safety Month from U.S. LawShield®
U.S. LawShield Highlights the Importance of Safety and Proper Uses of Force
- Millions missing out on vital nutrients due to overfishing
New analysis from the global non-profit Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) show that eliminating overfishing could provide nutrition for millions of additional people and help to prevent serious and life-threatening health conditions.
- 5 Tire Tips for Safe Summer Driving
As temperatures rise during the summer months, the friction from your vehicle's tires rolling, turning and braking combined with higher pavement temperatures could lead to potential trouble while on the road.
