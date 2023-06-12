Censia Talent Intelligence launches AI-Powered Executive Search Tool, developed with Industry Leader Monica Bua

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia Talent Intelligence is excited to announce its development of an AI-powered Executive Search tool, created with the guidance of Monica Bua. A distinguished global retained search executive, Bua has worked closely with Censia's team on the development of Censia Executive Intelligence, an AI tool revolutionizing the landscape of executive search and talent acquisition.

Bringing over 20 years of executive recruitment and emerging product expertise, Bua guides Censia's technology team in crafting an innovative solution that merges the realms of executive search and artificial intelligence. The new tool, Censia Executive Intelligence, is designed to provide companies with in-depth market and talent insights, instantaneous market mapping, and an unrivaled competitive advantage.

"By using Censia's Executive Intelligence platform, we can predict with 97% accuracy how an executive will perform in year one at their new organization. Our platform has profiles on more than 550 million executives globally and can codify an executive's past performance and help place them in the most impactful roles for top organizations. Our AI is designed to identify these difference makers with precision and speed, and with it, we dramatically reduce the placement time to 45 days, with 70% diversity hires."

Monica Bua is well regarded across the executive search industry for her ability to identify and deliver transformational talent for preeminent organizations. In addition to her deep domain expertise in leadership assessment, Bua is a venture fund investor, a valued advisor, and a board member for numerous leading-edge technology startups. Her knack for understanding client needs and forming enduring relationships with senior leaders from the Fortune 100 has cemented her reputation as a trusted authority in the industry.

"I'm thrilled to bring my two decades of executive search experience into the AI-driven talent intelligence space," said Bua. "I'm equally honored to be joining a trailblazing, visionary organization like Censia.

Censia Executive Intelligence, powered by one of the world's largest professional data platforms, embodies the crossroads of search and science. By deploying Censia's AI tool, companies can expedite their executive search process to 54 days, with a remarkable 71% diversity placement.

Currently, Censia offers its Executive Intelligence as either a SaaS or service offering.

Censia Talent Intelligence offers leading-edge AI-powered talent acquisition solutions, revolutionizing the traditional landscape of executive search and recruitment. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Censia Talent Intelligence assists companies in identifying and securing the best executive leadership across the globe.

