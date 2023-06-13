Anritsu Company Expands Frequency Range of Rubidium™ High-performance Analog Signal Generator Family

— New MG36271A Brings Best Signal Purity, Output Power, and Frequency Stability to Designs Operating Up to 70 GHz —

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company has expanded its award-winning Rubidium™ high-performance analog signal generator family with the introduction of the MG36271A that covers 9 kHz to 70 GHz to meet the needs of emerging extremely high frequency designs. With industry-best signal purity, output power, and frequency stability, the MG36271A fills a void in the Q/V frequency band, providing significant benefits to aerospace and defense, test and measurement, communications, components, and research applications.

The MG36271A brings the industry-leading performance of Rubidium to higher frequency applications. It has phase noise of -136 dBc/Hz (typical) and -140 dBc/Hz (measured) at 10 GHz and 10 kHz offset, and very low harmonics for unprecedented signal purity. With a robust output power of +9 dBm at 70 GHz, MG36271A addresses a range of measurement applications in the Q/V band. Rubidium's frequency stability (Allan deviation) of 8x10E-12 per 100 seconds is derived from an atomic clock reference, which is an order of magnitude superior than other signal generators that use an OCXO reference oscillator.

As is the case with all Rubidium signal generators, the MG36271A offers an extensive set of modulation, frequency sweep, synchronization, and level control capabilities. Its modulation capabilities include AM, FM, phase and pulse to support simple to complex analog signal simulation requirements. In addition, the MG36271A offers comprehensive pulse generation capabilities to test pulse radars. All modulations can be driven by either internal or external signals.

Housed in a 3U chassis, the Rubidium MG36271A has a 7-inch touch screen and traditional keypad/dial interface on the front panel. It features four USB 3.0 ports on the front panel, a GPIB port on the back panel, and a 10/100/1000 Ethernet port. The MG36271A can be controlled remotely through standard IVI-C and IVI.NET drivers and via support of SCPI/Native commands.

With addition of MG36271A model to the already existing MG36221A and MG36241A models, Rubidium high-performance analog signal generator family offers comprehensive frequency coverage from 9 kHz to 70 GHz.

