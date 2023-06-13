AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the 2023 Bank of America C-Suite Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tune in live or for replay as we webcast a chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial offer, AT&T Inc., on June 20, 2023.
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T to webcast fireside chat with CFO Pascal Desroches at Bank of America conference
- Webcast will be available live and for replay
AT&T* (NYSE: T) will webcast a fireside chat with Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T Inc., at the Bank of America C-Suite Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference, June 20, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET.
The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
© 2023 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE AT&T