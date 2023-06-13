Contrast Security Joins the Wiz Integrations (WIN) Platform as a Launch Partner

Technology partnership enables mutual customers to reduce cloud risk with enhanced visibility into application security

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced its partnership with Wiz , a leader in cloud security. As a launch partner for the Wiz Integrations (WIN) platform, Contrast brings the power of the Contrast Secure Code Platform to WIN, so that customers can seamlessly integrate Contrast's application security and protections into their existing Wiz workflows.

Contrast Security Logo (PRNewswire)

The integration between Contrast and Wiz offers a robust and efficient method for strengthening security across customers' cloud and applications. Contrast's innovative "Shift Smart" approach leverages the appropriate technology at the optimal part of the software development life cycle (SDLC) to automatically harden development stacks and provide accurate, actionable feedback. This dynamic data stream from Contrast is then seamlessly integrated with Wiz's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), providing comprehensive real-time insights into potential security risks and implications for the entire stack.

WIN enables Wiz and Contrast to share prioritized security findings with context, including inventory, vulnerabilities, issues and configuration findings. Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

The most accurate results: Contrast adds inside-out application vulnerabilities and context for cloud-native applications that Wiz monitors, helping to prioritize risk and even disqualify results, lowering the noise.

Better security coverage: Based on the Wiz Security Graph, customers will be able to identify the existence of Contrast agents to close application security gaps or even to add runtime application self-protection (RASP) to dramatically reduce applications risk where fixing the code in a timely fashion (e.g. Legacy code) is not realistic.

Secure digital transformation: The integration will help customers to rapidly move more applications to the cloud with fewer security concerns.

"A best-in-class cloud operating model reduces risk, improves ROI, and drives efficiency," said Oron Noah, Director of Product Management at Wiz. "That value proposition is what lies at the heart of WIN, and what partners like Contrast are helping to make a reality. This collaborative philosophy brings real customer benefits and we are so thankful to have Contrast on board for this launch."

The combined value of these two offerings will streamline security for organizations that are on a cloud journey, regardless of where they may be on that journey.

"The unique, context-specific results provided by this integration are invaluable in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. This combination not only reduces noise from non-critical alerts but also prioritizes critical vulnerabilities based on their potential impact in a customer environment. This allows security teams to focus their efforts on areas that are truly at risk and manage security threats more effectively," said Ben Goodman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Contrast. "The Contrast and Wiz partnership offers an unparalleled, symbiotic security ecosystem that delivers real-time, context-specific vulnerability management to secure your applications efficiently and effectively."

To learn more about Contrast's new partnership with Wiz, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/partner-directory/wiz .

About Contrast Security (Contrast):

A world-leading code security platform company purposely built for developers to get secure code moving swiftly and trusted by security teams to protect business applications. Developers, security and operations teams quickly secure code across the complete Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) with Contrast to protect against today's targeted Application Security (AppSec) attacks.

Founded in 2014 by cybersecurity industry veterans, Contrast was established to replace legacy AppSec solutions that cannot protect modern enterprises. With today's pressures to develop business applications at increasingly rapid paces, the Contrast Secure Code Platform defends and protects against full classes of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVEs). This allows security teams to avoid spending time focusing on false positives so as to remediate true vulnerabilities faster. Contrast's platform solutions for code assessment, testing, protection, serverless, supply chain, application programming interfaces (APIs) and languages help enterprises achieve true DevSecOps transformation and compliance.

Contrast protects against major cybersecurity attacks for its customer base, which represents some of the largest brand-name companies in the world, including BMW, AXA, Zurich, NTT, Sompo Japan and The American Red Cross, as well as numerous other leading global Fortune 500 enterprises. Contrast partners with global organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, IBM, GuidePoint Security, Trace3, Deloitte and Carahsoft, to seamlessly integrate and achieve the highest level of security for customers.

The growing demand for the world's only platform for code security has landed the company on some of the most prestigious lists, including the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List of fastest-growing companies.

Learn more: https://www.contrastsecurity.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

