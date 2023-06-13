Five Elms Capital Strengthens Its Investment & Value Creation Teams with Two Valuable Hires

KANSAS CITY, Miss., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a leading software growth equity firm, is pleased to announce the recent additions of Lauren Janek as Vice President of Operations and Brooke Longtin as a Vice President on its Investment Team. These strategic hires reflect the firm's commitment to expanding its expertise to support its portfolio companies as well as new investments.

Lauren Janek, who joined this spring as Vice President of Operations, brings an invaluable combination of strategic acumen and proven operational prowess to Five Elms Capital. Previously, Janek served as the Director of Strategy at LogicGate, a GRC SaaS company, where she played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and various strategic initiatives. Janek also brings years of investment banking experience at William Blair, where she focused exclusively on technology investments. In her new role at Five Elms, Janek works closely with portfolio companies to drive high-priority growth initiatives with her guidance and implements operational best practices across the entire portfolio. Janek is a native of Chicago and holds a degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Brooke Longtin, who joined this month as a Vice President on the Investment Team, brings a strong background in investing and a passion for identifying and nurturing high-growth companies. Longtin joins Five Elms from Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG), a technology-focused investment firm, where she focused on investing in growth-stage companies within the insurance and financial services sectors. Longtin has spent the last six years in New York, between her time at ATG and in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey. Longtin will play a crucial role in sourcing and evaluating potential investments for Five Elms Capital's portfolio and working with portfolio companies post-investment. Originally from Iowa, Longtin holds a degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauren Janek and Brooke Longtin to the Five Elms Capital team," said Fred Coulson, Founder, and Managing Partner at Five Elms Capital. "Their extensive operating & investing experience, coupled with their skills and insights, will undoubtedly enhance our ability to support and grow our portfolio companies. We are confident that their contributions will play a significant role in shaping the future success of Five Elms Capital."

With the addition of Janek and Longtin, Five Elms Capital reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional support and expertise to its portfolio companies. The firm's investment strategy focuses on partnering with high-growth businesses in the software and technology sectors, empowering them to achieve their full potential. For more information about Five Elms Capital, please visit https://www.fiveelms.com/ .

About Five Elms Capital Five Elms Capital is a global growth investor in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Founded in 2007, Five Elms has a team of more than 60 investment professionals and $1.6 billion in assets under management.

