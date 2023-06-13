Involta Amps Up Channel Partner Focus with the Appointment of Michael Joffe as Vice President of Channel

Tech Industry and Channel Partner Program Development Expert to Further Drive Involta's Revenue and Market Reach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an award-winning data center, hybrid IT, and cloud-forward consulting firm, is ramping up its channel program with the appointment of Michael Joffe, Vice President of Channel. Joffe brings more than 20 years of global experience across the digital infrastructure and technology industries and has a proven track record of building strategic channel partner programs, including generating multi-cloud data services revenue across multiple markets with hyperscale cloud partners.

Joffe to lead Involta's channel focus, highlighting its best-in-class cloud, data center & security offerings.

"Michael's proven channel success, combined with his keen ability to incubate, launch and scale revenue, makes him a key addition to Involta's leadership team, especially as we continue our rapid growth trajectory and explore new markets," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "Throughout his vibrant career, Michael's leadership has helped drive invaluable alliances in the channel with leading organizations, and we are thrilled he will be taking Involta's channel program to the next level of growth."

Prior to Involta, Joffe held channel-partner-focused roles at several major technology companies, including Lumen, Cisco Systems and Microsoft. Most recently, Joffe was Global Director of Strategic Alliances at Genesys, where he was responsible for key SaaS partnerships resulting in substantial direct pipeline revenue. He also defined, led and championed joint product integration strategies that led to significant expansion into broader markets.

"It is such an exciting time to be joining the Involta team and exploring new ways to make our best-in-class cloud, data center and security product offerings even more channel and partner-friendly," said Joffe. "I'm looking forward to expanding the company's channel reach while cultivating innovation-focused partnerships to further support Involta's position as a leader in the digital infrastructure industry."

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people that truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology — without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

