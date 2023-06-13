KFC® Teams Up with Deion Sanders and His Family to Champion the Joy of Family Dinner Time

KFC® Teams Up with Deion Sanders and His Family to Champion the Joy of Family Dinner Time

The Sanders family – longtime KFC fans – will promote new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets and other menu innovations in the brand's lineup

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken® is teaming up with legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer and head football coach at the University of Colorado Boulder, Deion "Prime Time" Sanders, and his family to promote the brand's latest menu innovations, including new KFC Chicken Nuggets and other soon-to-be-announced menu innovations.

The Sanders family – longtime KFC fans – will promote new Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets and other menu innovations in KFC's lineup. For the first time ever, Coach Prime appears with his five children – Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi – along with his mom, Connie Sanders. (PRNewswire)

"KFC has been a lunch and dinnertime go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well," said Sanders. "Game days, family and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken have always brought us memorable moments, so this partnership is a real family affair. It's Prime Time, baby!"

To kick off the partnership, Coach Prime and his five children – Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi – appear all together for the first time ever in content where they roll up to a KFC drive-thru in true "Prime Time" fashion (in a signature, custom KFC-branded golf cart) to order their fried chicken favorites. Deion Sanders' mom, Connie Sanders, even makes an appearance in content where the family enjoys new KFC Chicken Nuggets.

Coach Prime's go-to is a bucket of Original Recipe® fried chicken, Shelomi loves the new KFC Chicken Nuggets, Deion Jr. prefers the spicy KFC Chicken Sandwich and Shedeur goes for Secret Recipe Fries. Deiondra reminds Coach Prime not to forget the sauces! As the family rolls out from the KFC drive-thru in the video, Shilo impersonates his dad, saying, "Looks good, tastes good, it's all good, baby!"

"KFC is all about serving the joy of our finger lickin' good food to all families. The Sanders family embodies that spirit of family connection, and all genuinely love Kentucky Fried Chicken, so this partnership is a touchdown," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "As Coach Prime says, Kentucky Fried Chicken looks good, tastes good."

For nearly 70 years, KFC has been the MVP of bringing families together through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food.

This year, KFC has changed the fried chicken game by introducing several new limited-time menu items to appeal to younger audiences and families, including KFC Wraps, the Double Down (making a triumphant return to the KFC menu after a 10-year hiatus) and the Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich; and introduced 100 percent white meat KFC Chicken Nuggets to its menu.

Hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe® of 11 herbs and spices, the new flavorful KFC Chicken Nuggets offer an easy meal option that will keep the whole team satisfied seven days a week.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 28,000 KFC restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Recently KFC introduced new, 100 percent white meat Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, which are hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe® of 11 herbs and spices – offering an easy meal option that will keep the whole team satisfied seven days a week. (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo (PRNewsfoto/KFC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken