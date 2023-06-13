Tarena International, Inc. Announces the Results for the First Quarter of 2023

BEIJING, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) ("Tarena" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT professional education and IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total student enrollment in IT-focused supplementary STEAM education increased by 1.0% to 174,800 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to student enrollment of 173,100 in the same period of 2022.

Net revenues decreased by 38.2% year-over-year to RMB385.1 million ( US$56.1 million ) from RMB623.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit decreased by 44.0% year-over-year to RMB201.0 million ( US$29.3 million ) from RMB358.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Gross profit margin decreased by 5.4% points year-over-year to 52.2% from 57.6% in the same period of 2022.

Operating loss was RMB58.8 million ( US$8.6 million ), compared to operating income of RMB28.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB57.7 million ( US$8.4 million ), compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB30.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Income tax benefit was RMB8.1 million ( US$1.2 million ), compared to income tax expense of RMB5.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net loss was RMB49.9 million ( US$7.3 million ), compared to net income of RMB27.1 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB48.8 million ( US$7.1 million ), compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB28.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and diluted loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), each representing five Class A ordinary shares with an effective date of December 23, 2021 , was RMB4.67 (US$0.68) in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB4.57 (US$0.67) in the first quarter of 2023.

Key Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended March 31, Variance

% of change



2022 Unaudited

2023 Unaudited

RMB







RMB

RMB









(in thousands, except for percentages) Net revenues

623,506

385,104

(238,402)

-38.2 Cost of revenues(a)

(264,588)

(184,101)

80,487

-30.4 Gross profit

358,918

201,003

(157,915)

-44.0 Gross margin

57.6 %

52.2 %

-5.4 %



Selling and marketing expenses(a)

(172,400)

(113,151)

59,249

-34.4 General and administrative expenses(a)

(141,585)

(131,547)

10,038

-7.1 Research and development expenses(a)

(16,342)

(15,128)

1,214

-7.4 Total operating expenses

(330,327)

(259,826)

70,501

-21.3 Operating income/(loss)

28,591

(58,823)

(87,414)

N/A



























Notes: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses.

"The overall financial performance for the first quarter of 2023 indicates that the execution of our prudent financial and operational strategy has paid off amid the uncertain environment, with net operating cash outflow narrowing year-over-year. While we temporarily closed centers early in the quarter, leading to a year-over-year reduction in cash receipts, we strictly controlled our cash expenditures. By implementing effective cost reductions and efficiency enhancements, aided by increasing enrollments in our STEAM education services since February, as well as the general economic recovery following the Chinese New Year, we strove to minimize the impact of the macro headwinds," remarked Ms. Ying Sun, Tarena's Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Sun continued, "As we enter the second quarter, our businesses have gradually recovered and our STEAM education services are expected to achieve a year-on-year increase. Additionally, to further focus on our core competence in IT-focused supplementary STEAM education services and IT professional education services for the To-C market, we would carve out the college-collaboration related business, which is expected to close soon."

"Going forward, we will continue to optimize our operational efficiency. As the business environment stabilizes, we are confident that we are well positioned to capitalize on a large and ever-evolving IT education market in China and continue to deliver enhanced shareholder value," concluded Ms. Sun.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues decreased by 38.2% to RMB385.1 million (US$56.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from RMB623.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a reduction in student enrollment from the second half of the fourth quarter of last year and the earlier part of this quarter, particularly for IT professional education. Additionally, the Company suspended courses and services for almost the entire month of January, resulting in a dent in revenues.

Cost of Revenues

The cost of revenues decreased by 30.4% to RMB184.1 million (US$26.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB264.6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly attributable to a reduction in headcount and the resulting decrease in personnel and related welfare costs. Rental costs also decreased as the number of teaching centers decreased compared to the same period of 2022.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit decreased by 44.0% to RMB201.0 million (US$29.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB358.9 million in the same period of 2022. Gross margin narrowed to 52.2% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 57.6% in the same period of 2022, as revenues decline in the quarter is greater than the reduction in the cost of revenues.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 21.3% to RMB259.8 million (US$37.8 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB330.3 million in the same period of 2022. Total non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 21.3% to RMB258.7 million (US$37.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB328.9 million in the same period of 2022. Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to operating expenses decreased by 21.4% to RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB1.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 34.4% to RMB113.2 million (US$16.5 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB172.4 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in personnel-related costs resulting from a decrease in the number of sales staff in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022. In addition, the reduction in advertisement clicks resulted in a decrease in advertising expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 7.1% to RMB131.5 million (US$19.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB141.6 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease mainly resulted from the reduction of G&A related headcount and lower office attendance as we temporarily suspended operations early in the quarter. The decrease was partially offset by the provision of allowance on accounts receivable pertaining to certain college-related business which we disposed of subsequently.

Research and development expenses decreased by 7.4% to RMB15.1 million (US$2.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, from RMB16.3 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a lower number of staff and effective cost control in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Income/(Loss)

Operating loss was RMB58.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of RMB28.6 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB57.7 million (US$8.4 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB30.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Income Tax (Expense)/Benefit

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB8.1 million (US$1.2 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to an income tax expense of RMB5.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Net Income/(Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, net loss was RMB49.9 million (US$7.3 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of RMB27.1 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB48.8 million (US$7.1 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to non-GAAP net income of RMB28.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS was RMB4.67 (US$0.68) in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was RMB4.57 (US$0.67) in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash Flow

The total balance of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash decreased by RMB3.0 million from RMB374.0 million as of December 31, 2022, to RMB371.0 million (US$54.0 million) as of March 31, 2023. Net cash outflow from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB17.7 million (US$2.6 million). Net cash inflow from investing activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB17.4 million (US$2.5 million), as we received a deposit of 19.0 million (US$2.8 million) on the sale of the building in this period. Net cash outflow from financing activities in the first quarter of 2023 was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million), as we repaid the bank borrowing of RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million). Capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 were RMB5.8 million (US$0.8 million).

Business Outlook

Based on the Company's current estimates, net revenues for the second quarter of 2023 are expected to be in the range of RMB520 million and RMB550 million, which represents a decrease of 15% to 20% as compared to the net revenues in the second quarter of 2022, as the disposal of certain college-collaboration related business and the adverse macro environment at the beginning of this year will have some impact on our net revenues in the second quarter.

This guidance is based on current market conditions and reflects the Company's current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, which are subject to change.

Exchange Rate Information

All translations made in the financial statements or elsewhere in this press release from RMB to United States dollars ("US$") are solely for convenience and calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8676, representing the exchange rate as of March 31, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate, on March 31, 2023.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Tarena's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Tarena's management uses non-GAAP measures of cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income, net income, and basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the share-based compensation expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. In addition, calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Tarena's management believes that excluding the share-based compensation expenses provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items identified as non-recurring and infrequent in nature, and non-cash charges. The amount of share-based compensation expenses is not built into the Company's annual budgets and quarterly forecasts, which generally will be the basis for information Tarena provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Tarena's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP cost of revenues, operating expenses, operating income (loss) and net income (loss), excluding the share-based compensation expenses is that the share-based compensation charge has been and will continue to be a recurring expense in the Company's business for the foreseeable future. In order to mitigate the limitation, the Company has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures the Company has presented.

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)





As of



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2022

2023

2023



Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited



RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

356,237

362,648

52,806 Time deposits

6,277

2,119

309 Restricted cash

17,730

8,397

1,223 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

68,733

59,049

8,598 Amounts due from related parties

698

888

129 Assets held for sale

106,539

106,539

15,513 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

111,339

119,723

17,433 Total current assets

667,553

659,363

96,011 Time deposits-non current

228

223

32 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts-non current

182

119

17 Amounts due from related parties-non current

701

693

101 Property and equipment, net

122,834

110,663

16,114 Intangible assets, net

7,542

6,980

1,016 Goodwill

52,782

52,782

7,686 Right-of-use assets

350,501

307,364

44,756 Long-term investments, net

46,183

46,137

6,718 Deferred income tax assets

40,127

51,082

7,438 Other non-current assets, net

48,867

59,653

8,686 Total assets

1,337,500

1,295,059

188,575













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term bank loans

52,000

50,000

7,281 Accounts payable

6,330

5,110

744 Amounts due to related parties

87

86

13 Operating lease liabilities-current

197,969

167,076

24,328 Income taxes payable

108,434

110,615

16,107 Deferred revenue-current

1,688,610

1,734,341

252,540 Advance received for disposal of property

-

18,800

2,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

603,516

607,648

88,480 Total current liabilities

2,656,946

2,693,676

392,230 Deferred revenue-non current

14,051

7,530

1,096 Operating lease liabilities-non current

168,736

145,118

21,131 Other non-current liabilities

4,448

4,370

636 Total liabilities

2,844,181

2,850,694

415,093 Commitments and contingencies

-

-

- Deficit:











Class A ordinary shares

359

361

53 Class B ordinary shares

74

74

11 Treasury shares

(476,918)

(477,530)

(69,534) Additional paid-in capital

1,363,845

1,365,012

198,761 Accumulated other comprehensive income

49,664

50,072

7,291 Accumulated deficit

(2,436,918)

(2,487,151)

(362,157) Total deficit attributable to the shareholders of Tarena International, Inc.

(1,499,894)

(1,549,162)

(225,575) Non-controlling interest

(6,787)

(6,473)

(943) Total liabilities and deficit

1,337,500

1,295,059

188,575

TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022

2023

2023





Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited





RMB

RMB

USD

Net revenues

623,506

385,104

56,075

Cost of revenues(a)

(264,588)

(184,101)

(26,807)

Gross profit

358,918

201,003

29,268

Selling and marketing expenses(a)

(172,400)

(113,151)

(16,476)

General and administrative expenses(a)

(141,585)

(131,547)

(19,155)

Research and development expenses(a)

(16,342)

(15,128)

(2,203)

Operating income/(loss)

28,591

(58,823)

(8,566)

Interest income, net

298

393

57

Other income

3,663

508

74

Foreign currency exchange loss, net

(85)

(114)

(17)

Income/(loss) before income taxes

32,467

(58,036)

(8,452)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(5,398)

8,118

1,182

Net income/(loss)

27,069

(49,918)

(7,270)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

508

315

46

Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A and Class B ordinary

shareholders

26,561

(50,233)

(7,316)

















Net income/(loss) per ADS:













Basic

2.39

(4.67)

(0.68)

Diluted

2.35

(4.67)

(0.68)

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares

outstanding:













Basic

55,676,443

53,800,614

53,800,614

Diluted

56,603,993

53,800,614

53,800,614

















Net income/(loss)

27,069

(49,918)

(7,270)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes

(51)

407

59

Comprehensive income/(loss)

27,018

(49,511)

(7,211)

















Notes:













(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:



































For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022 Unaudited

2023 Unaudited

2023 Unaudited





RMB

RMB

USD

















Cost of revenues

11

6

1

Selling and marketing expenses

144

68

10

General and administrative expenses

958

852

124

Research and development expenses

275

154

22



TARENA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except share data and per ADS data)









For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2022 Unaudited

2023 Unaudited

2023 Unaudited





RMB

RMB

USD

















GAAP Cost of revenues

264,588

184,101

26,807

Share-based compensation expense in cost of revenues

11

6

1

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues

264,577

184,095

26,806

















GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

172,400

113,151

16,476

Share-based compensation expense in selling and marketing

expenses

144

68

10

Non-GAAP Selling and marketing expenses

172,256

113,083

16,466

















GAAP General and administrative expenses

141,585

131,547

19,155

Share-based compensation expense in general and administrative

expenses

958

852

124

Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

140,627

130,695

19,031

















GAAP Research and development expenses

16,342

15,128

2,203

Share-based compensation expense in research and development

expenses

275

154

22

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

16,067

14,974

2,181

















Operating income/(loss)

28,591

(58,823)

(8,566)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,388

1,080

157

Non-GAAP Operating income/(loss)

29,979

(57,743)

(8,409)

















Net income/(loss)

27,069

(49,918)

(7,270)

Share-based compensation expenses

1,388

1,080

157

Non-GAAP Net income/(loss)

28,457

(48,838)

(7,113)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

508

315

46

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to Class A and Class

B ordinary shareholders

27,949

(49,153)

(7,159)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B ordinary

share(b)













Basic

2.51

(4.57)

(0.67)

Diluted

2.47

(4.57)

(0.67)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used

in calculating Non-GAAP net loss per Class A and Class B

ordinary share(c)













Basic

55,676,443

53,800,614

53,800,614

Diluted

56,603,993

53,800,614

53,800,614





Notes: (a) There was no tax impact of share-based compensation expenses for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(b) The Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

and the same number of ordinary shares are used in GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS calculation.

(c) Each ADS represents five Class A ordinary shares. The weighted average number of ADS and earnings per ADS have been

retrospectively adjusted to reflect the ADS ratio change from one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share to one ADS representing

five Class A ordinary shares, which became effective on December 23, 2021.

View original content:

SOURCE Tarena International, Inc.