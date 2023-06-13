US Radiology Specialists Expands Radiology Technologist Advancement Academy & Technologist Recruiting Efforts Nationally

RALEIGH, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc , one of the country's premier physician-owned radiology practices, announced that it is expanding its Technologist Advancement Academy modality advancement program across the company's network of more than 180 imaging centers and practice locations in 14 states. This expansion is part of US Radiology's most recent investment in providing career development for current employees and recruiting the next generation of radiology technologists to help keep pace with patient demand. US Radiology continues to experience significant growth nationwide, particularly in its outpatient imaging locations, and the ability to hire high-quality, licensed radiology technologists is critical to maintaining access to care for patients.

US Radiology Technologist Advancement Academy (PRNewswire)

The US Radiology Technologist Advancement Academy is a company-sponsored training program that allows technologists to gain certification in additional imaging modalities, such as MRI, CT, ultrasound, and mammography. The program leverages US Radiology's cadre of seasoned trainers and incorporates innovative tools like ScanLabMR™, a state-of-the-art imaging simulator, into its modern, inclusive training methods. Open positions in the Academy are filled by current USRS technologists interested in advancing their careers and compensation, as well as through hiring external candidates who currently hold certification as x-ray technologists into designated trainee positions where they can advance to other modalities.

"Cross-training within the company has been beneficial for my overall clinical learning experiences, and doing the work in an environment I was already familiar with made the transition easier than I anticipated. The opportunity has been great for my family and for furthering my career from an X-ray technologist to an MRI technologist," said Jordan Fernandez, a radiology technologist at US Radiology's Touchstone outpatient imaging center in Southlake, Texas. "I'm excited to be able to help even more patients in my new role."

Industry-wide vacancy rates for technologists have risen sharply in the last several years, with near double-digit increases in vacancy rates across most specialties. Demand continues to outpace training program graduations, and employers are seeing more attrition due to professional burnout. With technologists playing a critical role in the patient care journey, addressing staffing shortages is a high priority for radiology practices and outpatient imaging centers.

"As we continue to expand our network and patient volume increases, the need to recruit talented technologists who share our commitment to exceptional care also grows," said Jennifer Bibles, Group President of Operations for US Radiology. "Technologists are at the heart of our patient experience and in high demand in almost every region, so we are committed to providing competitive compensation, an appealing working environment, and career advancement to attract the best and brightest team members across our network."

In addition to offering radiology technologists the opportunity to advance their careers through its Technologist Advancement Academy, US Radiology provides exceptional benefits, including:

Predictable scheduling without overnight or on-call requirements;

Sign-on bonuses;

Enhanced shift differential pay;

Performance bonuses paid monthly;

Generous relocation assistance;

A caring and welcoming work environment;

And the opportunity to work with the very latest in imaging technology.

Interested radiology technologist candidates can learn more about benefits and nationwide opportunities at US Radiology, contact recruiters, and apply directly for currently open positions at www.myradtechcareer.com

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's largest and most progressive radiology groups. With over 4,500 team members and more than 180 outpatient imaging centers across 14 states, our team conducts nearly 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Media Contact

Chris Core

corpcomms@usradiology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US Radiology Specialists