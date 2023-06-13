VineBrook Homes Trust Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. (the "Company") announced today that the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") was convened on June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and adjourned because a quorum of the holders of the Company's common stock was not present in person or by proxy.

The Annual Meeting has been adjourned to July 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time and will continue to be held virtually.

Only shareholders of record, as of the record date, April 3, 2023 (the "Record Date"), are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, either in person or by proxy. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any further action.

