AccuWeather Names Steven R. Smith CEO

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuWeather, the most used and the proven most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings globally, today announced that Steven R. Smith has been named CEO, effective immediately. He takes over as CEO from AccuWeather's Founder, Dr. Joel N. Myers, who will become Executive Chairman, a new strategic leadership role.

This senior leadership evolution is part of a calculated succession plan that the company has been working toward over the past two years, and it will be a business-as-usual transition for AccuWeather's team members, partners, and clients. Dr. Myers will remain actively involved and will focus more on high-level strategy, new product development, innovation, and business development, while Smith will oversee business operations and will focus on growth opportunities to drive future success.

Smith, who had most recently been serving as President of AccuWeather, has been a key player in driving the growth and direction of the company. He began his AccuWeather career as a forecasting intern in the summer of 1997 and upon his graduation with a B.S. in Meteorology from The Pennsylvania State University in 1999 became a staff meteorologist, providing real-time weather consultation for a variety of AccuWeather clients in the media and commercial sector.

Smith's strong interest in technology, combined with his passion for research and development of new products, led him to take on the role of Data Acquisition Manager, building the foundation of what would become AccuWeather's data business. After holding a variety of increasingly responsible positions that were key to AccuWeather's digital transformation, Smith became a member of the executive management team with his promotion to Chief Information Officer in 2007, helping to lay the groundwork for R&D and IT product development. In 2013, Dr. Myers promoted Smith to Chief Digital Officer, where he oversaw the digital consumer business, including the explosive growth of AccuWeather mobile and the ability to reach a new global audience. Smith was then promoted to President, Digital Media in 2015, and to President of AccuWeather in 2019.

In addition to AccuWeather's consumer division, other business highlights from Smith's tenure as President include the brokering of strategic investments such as the acquisition of global air quality leader Plume Labs, the diversification and growth of various business units including the AccuWeather TV Network, and the launch of the AccuWeather NOW OTT streaming service.

"Steve and I have been working in lockstep on this succession plan to ensure a smooth and effective transition. Now that the time has come, it is with great pleasure that I make his appointment official," said Dr. Myers. "Steve has been by my side leading the growth and transformation of AccuWeather for over 25 years, and I am proud to say that the student has become the master. He has been instrumental in our success, and this new appointment reflects my full confidence in his leadership of this great company I founded over 60 years ago."

Myers added, "AccuWeather's mission and unique history of saving lives, protecting property, and helping people, businesses and communities prosper is a noble one that requires a unique purpose, dedication, continuous innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship, and Steve possesses these qualities and more. AccuWeather, and the billions of people worldwide who depend on us, could not be in better hands. I know Steve will lead AccuWeather forward with remarkable success and I look forward to continuing to work very closely with him in the years ahead."

"Carrying the mantel of such an authentic brand as AccuWeather is an awesome responsibility, and one that I embrace wholeheartedly. I am fortunate that I will continue to have Joel and the rest of our visionary leadership team by my side as we build upon our legacy of superior accuracy and write this exciting next chapter in AccuWeather's history together," said Smith. "I look forward to collaborating with our extraordinary team of meteorologists and content, data, and digital experts to continue to break new ground in technology and AI to bring the very best weather insights to the public, our partners, and our clients across all AccuWeather platforms."

"AccuWeather and its board have been sharply focused on succession planning as one of our most important priorities, and we will continue to give the issue of succession significant weight as we expand, grow and transform," said Robert Friedman, an Independent Director on AccuWeather's Board of Directors and Founder and CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment. "Steve has the full support of, and ultimate respect from, the entire Board. This leadership evolution demonstrates our commitment to ensuring AccuWeather's next 60 years are as successful and as impactful as its first six decades."

