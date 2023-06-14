Anterix Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023.

Full Year FY2023 Financial Highlights

– Cash and cash equivalents of $43.2 million as of March 31, 2023

– Executed a new spectrum lease agreement with Xcel Energy for a total of $80.0 million, of which $8.0 million was received in December 2022

– Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 84 counties and recorded a gain on exchange of narrowband licenses for broadband licenses of $38.4 million

– Cash used from operations was $27.3 million including customer receipts of $8.2 million

– Incurred spectrum clearing costs of $25.0 million

– Contracted cash proceeds of $100.8 million due to be received in Fiscal 2024

The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at www.investors.anterix.com/Q42023.

Commenting on the Company's progress, Rob Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to see utilities meaningfully demonstrating intent to pursue 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, further validating the demand for our unique offering, and increasing our confidence in becoming the de facto provider of this critical capability for utilities."

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to the Anterix's business or financial results or outlook. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements, (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; and (iii) Anterix's ability to qualify for and timely secure broadband licenses. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited, thousands, except share data)



March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,182

$ 105,624 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,277

10,147 Total current assets 59,459

115,771 Property and equipment, net 3,606

2,949 Right of use assets, net 3,371

4,047 Intangible assets 202,044

151,169 Other assets 10,078

4,108 Total assets $ 278,558

$ 278,044 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,624

$ 6,526 Due to related parties 533

120 Operating lease liabilities 1,725

1,512 Contingent liability 20,249

— Deferred revenue 2,769

1,478 Total current liabilities 31,900

9,636 Operating lease liabilities 2,922

4,177 Contingent liability —

20,000 Deferred revenue 57,990

53,200 Deferred income tax 5,440

4,192 Other liabilities 513

541 Total liabilities 98,765

91,746 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,921,999 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 18,377,483 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 2

2 Additional paid-in capital 518,160

500,125 Accumulated deficit (338,369)

(313,829) Total stockholders' equity 179,793

186,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 278,558

$ 278,044

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Spectrum revenue $ 608

$ 335

$ 1,919

$ 1,084















Operating expenses













Direct cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) —

—

—

5 General and administrative 10,306

9,751

45,177

39,525 Sales and support 1,948

1,150

5,733

4,461 Product development 1,427

767

4,439

3,593 Depreciation and amortization 313

454

1,420

1,450 Operating expenses 13,994

12,122

56,769

49,034 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (29,070)

(979)

(38,399)

(11,209) Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net 9

(4)

10

107 Gain (loss) from operations 15,675

(10,804)

(16,461)

(36,848) Interest income 470

1

1,140

56 Other income 34

59

266

256 Income (loss) before income taxes 16,179

(10,744)

(15,055)

(36,536) Income tax expense 637

273

1,262

983 Net income (loss) $ 15,542

$ (11,017)

$ (16,317)

$ (37,519) Net income (loss) per common share basic and diluted $ 0.82

$ (0.60)

$ (0.87)

$ (2.07) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 18,846,656

18,391,538

18,841,049

18,142,828

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss) $ 15,542

$ (11,017)

$ (16,317)

$ (37,519) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 313

454

1,420

1,450 Non-cash compensation expense attributable to stock awards 4,463

3,578

17,874

13,625 Deferred income taxes 635

273

1,248

983 Gain from disposal of intangible assets, net (29,070)

(979)

(38,399)

(11,209) Loss (gain) from disposal of long-lived assets, net 9

(4)

10

107 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable —

—

—

4 Prepaid expenses and other assets (202)

(682)

464

(797) Right of use assets 196

209

676

1,053 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58

(258)

101

270 Due to related parties 413

(40)

413

(32) Operating lease liabilities (295)

(295)

(1,042)

(1,382) Contingent liability —

—

249

— Deferred revenue (608)

(335)

6,081

51,695 Other liabilities (28)

(28)

(28)

(335) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,574)

(9,124)

(27,250)

17,913 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits (5,935)

(10,328)

(25,004)

(26,358) Purchases of equipment (583)

(801)

(2,126)

(1,053) Net cash used in investing activities (6,518)

(11,129)

(27,130)

(27,411) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises 854

1,082

1,726

14,004 Repurchase of common stock —

(2,969)

(8,223)

(14,962) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (91)

—

(1,565)

(1,458) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 763

(1,887)

(8,062)

(2,416) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (14,329)

(22,140)

(62,442)

(11,914) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













Beginning of the year 57,511

127,764

105,624

117,538 End of the year $ 43,182

$ 105,624

$ 43,182

$ 105,624

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (Unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

Share Repurchase Program Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Number of shares repurchased and retired —

52

216

252 Average price paid per share* $ —

$ 57.35

$ 47.05

$ 57.50 Total cost to repurchase $ —

$ 2,969

$ 8,223

$ 14,962

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases. As of March 31, 2023, $26.8 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

