Blue Bunny Sets Out To Find Dads With A Soft Side

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows a dad who isn't afraid to show his soft side. This summer, Blue Bunny is celebrating their new Soft scoopables , a new take on soft serve that is easy to scoop straight from the freezer, by honoring dads with a soft side in search of The Softest Dad in America.

Launching in time for Father's Day and running through July 6, ice cream lovers can nominate the dads and father figures in their lives who really let their guard down to be a little goofy, a little funny, and yes, a little soft. These are the dads who've mastered the French braid, know how to loosen up their hips for a viral internet dance, aren't afraid to shed a tear at their child's recital, and can teach you how to throw a perfect spiral while baking a perfect cake. A soft dad knows that when he shows his soft side, the whole family has more fun.

There is no better way for The Softest Dad in America to tell the world about his crowning achievement than with The Softest Throne in America. This ultra soft, ultra comfortable, ultra nap-able Blue Bunny Soft Recliner worth up to $15,000 can be decked out with various bells and whistles that dad can choose from, such as a mini freezer in the back to hold Blue Bunny Soft scoopables, a secret compartment for snacks, extra width to fit more family members, a leg warmer foot rest, and white noise speakers for when he is "just closing my eyes". This ultimate throne can be tailored to dad's every whim!

In addition, the Top 10 finalists, including The Softest Dad in America, will receive a Summer's worth of Blue Bunny Soft Scoopables to enjoy with their families which will be awarded through a $250 gift card.

"Blue Bunny's purpose is to champion fun and make everyday uplifting, and we're doing just that by celebrating dads who embody those values," said Jeremy Hrynewycz, brand marketing director at Blue Bunny. "We are looking forward to celebrating all of the fatherly figures that aren't afraid to bring more fun to their families' daily lives by showing their soft side!"

From June 14-July 6, ice cream lovers can nominate dads (or father figures) with a soft side by visiting bluebunny.com/softestdad or on Instagram and TikTok by posting a photo or video that shows off the nominated Dad's soft side and tag it with #BBSoftestDadContest. Click here for full Official Rules. Ten finalists will be chosen to receive a summer's worth of Blue Bunny Soft scoopables. The public will then be able to vote from July 27-30 for which of the finalists they think should be named The Softest Dad in America. The winner will be announced on July 31.

Learn more about The Softest Dad In America contest by visiting bluebunny.com/softestdad .

About Blue Bunny

For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been crafting delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients. Today, Blue Bunny offers over 75 varieties of frozen treats. Blue Bunny continues to innovate, bringing playfully indulgent frozen treats to freezers across the country, most recently with their perfectly indulgent Mini Bars and new take on soft serve – Twist Cones® and Soft scoopables. You can find fan favorites, like the Mini Swirls cones, their signature Bunny Tracks® scoopables, and their award-winning Load'd Sundaes® packed with tons of mix-ins, on shelves or being served near you! For more information, visit BlueBunny.com .

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World'' as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com .

