CHARTER AWARDS $400,000 TO THE THIRD CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

Twenty College Students Will Receive $20,000 in Scholarships Each and Career Development Support
STAMFORD, Conn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Charter Communications, Inc. announced it has awarded $400,000 in scholarships to the 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars, the company's annual college scholarship program for underrepresented students with financial need. Each of the 20 students in this year's class will receive a $20,000 scholarship, be assigned a Charter mentor and have the opportunity to pursue an internship at one of the company's corporate offices in Stamford, Charlotte, St. Louis or Denver.
"We look forward to welcoming the outstanding students selected to participate in this year's Spectrum Scholars program," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "As we continue to make meaningful investments to build a highly skilled and diverse talent pipeline, Spectrum Scholars directly supports the next generation of leaders through financial assistance, as well as invaluable mentorship, hands-on learning and networking opportunities."
Launched in 2020, Spectrum Scholars is a two-year program designed to introduce students to career paths that match their interests and provide them with real-world experience in a corporate environment. In addition to awarding scholarship funds to be used over the course of their junior and senior years, the Scholars receive mentorship and skills training, with the potential for full-time employment with Charter post-graduation.
The opportunity for employment with Charter is one of the key advantages afforded to Scholars. Mariel Segovia, a participant in the 2020 class of Spectrum Scholars, accepted a full-time position as a Network Engineer with Spectrum Enterprise's Data Integrity team in Austin upon completion of the program and internships with Charter's Community Impact department in 2021 and the Data Integrity Team within Enterprise Service Engineering in 2022.
Meet the 2023 Spectrum Scholars Recipients
The 2023 class of Spectrum Scholars is comprised of 20 finalists representing 13 schools across eight states and a variety of academic majors. Selected by Charter executives from a pool of over 800 submissions, applicants had to be rising college juniors with financial need and identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino and/or Native American. The 2023 Spectrum Scholars are:
ARKANSAS
- Destinee Howard, of Gillett; North Carolina A&T State University, Marketing
CALIFORNIA
- Fulati Aizihaer, of Walnut Creek; UCLA, Computer Science
CONNECTICUT
- Makiydah Berry, of Hartford; Howard University, Communications
- Joseph Diaz-Ordonez, of Westport; University of Connecticut-Storrs, Finance
- Antonette Dingwall, of Hartford; Business Administration
- Thomas McMurray, of Fairfield; University of Connecticut-Storrs, Computer Science
- Alexandra Montano, of Stratford; University of Connecticut-Stamford, Computer Science
NEW JERSEY
- Lily Chen, of Basking Ridge; MIT, Computer Science
NEW YORK
- Aleenah Alam, of Woodhaven; Pace University, Computer Science
- Summer Reid, of New York, NY; New York University, Business Administration
- Ethan Seow, of Flushing; Boston University, Computer Science
- Guye Shoda, of Rochester; Howard University, Finance
- Michelle Ye, of New York, NY; Baruch College, Computer Information Systems
NORTH CAROLINA
- Antonia Moss, of Charlotte; University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Communications
- Jason Ofori, of Greensboro; University of North Carolina-Charlotte, Computer Science
- Jed Tan, of Cary; Boston University, Computer Science
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Sierra Sands, of Columbia; Spelman College, International Business
TEXAS
- Luis Cervantes, of Spring; University of Texas at Austin, Electrical Engineering
- Rose Griffin, of Round Rock; Stanford University, Communications/Marketing
- Halil Hamscho, of Brownsville; University of Texas at Austin, Mechanical Engineering & Computer Science
The scholarship recipients will begin the program this fall, including their participation in meetings at Charter's respective corporate locations and a Spectrum Scholars summit planned for later this year at the company's Stamford headquarters. More information about Spectrum Scholars is available here.
