La Roche-Posay to Host 3rd-Annual Pride In Dermatology Event Benefiting OutCare Health, The Trevor Project, and Homeward NYC

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay, the dermatologist-loved skincare brand that was named the fastest growing skincare brand of 2022, is thrilled to announce the 3rd-annual Pride in Dermatology event benefiting OutCare Health, The Trevor Project, and Homeward NYC. La Roche-Posay originally launched its partnership with OutCare in 2021 to create a training program to help improve LGBTQ+ affirming care in provider practices and patient interactions. The OutCare training program educates dermatologists on how to communicate with LGBTQ+ patients and care for them with increased sensitivity and affirmation. The Trevor Project provides crucial crisis and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ young people, conducts important research that brings knowledge and clinical implications to the field of suicide research, and helps allies and educators understand the needs of LGBTQ+ young people. Homeward NYC provides housing and wraparound services that help empower homeless young mothers and LGBTQ+ young people. By helping to obtain housing first, LGBTQ+ people can find the stability necessary to address trauma and build the skills they need.

"La Roche-Posay has been an incredible partner in our mission to improve LGBTQ+ healthcare access and support. Their past contributions have played vital roles in accelerating our growth and enhancing our programming. We are grateful for their generosity and commitment to making differences in the lives of LGBTQ+ people," says Dustin Nowaskie, MD, Founder and President of OutCare Health. "With this donation, we are excited to take our newly announced initiatives, such as our care navigation solutions, to the next level. This continued collaboration will enable us to provide even more comprehensive and inclusive support to our communities. Together with La Roche-Posay, we are making strides towards a future where every LGBTQ+ person has equitable access to quality healthcare."

"Homeward NYC provides LGBTQ-affirming supportive housing (affordable housing with onsite support) and has a mixed-age site that is a transitional family shelter for homeless young mothers and their children and affordable housing for homeless seniors. Our third LGBTQ site opens this fall. The communities we serve have shared intersecting traumas—homelessness, discrimination, family or interpersonal violence, and mental health and substance use disorders," says Jeannette K. Ruffins, Chief Executive Officer at Homeward NYC. "We know that a future starts with having a place to live. At each housing site, Homeward NYC provides onsite case management, behavioral health care, group activities, and skills-building and empowerment programs. This provides young adults with a place to heal and gain the independent living skills to live life forward. We would like to thank La Roche-Posay for their very generous continued support and thank Tyler Steele for including us in the third annual Pride in Dermatology event."

"Through this partnership, we are excited to expand the capacity of our trained crisis counselors who support LGBTQ young people every day via our 24/7 crisis phone, text, and chat lines," said Bret Koch (he/him), Corporate Partnerships Manager for The Trevor Project. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of La Roche-Posay as a partner in our lifesaving mission to protect the lives of LGBTQ young people and for helping send a powerful message this Pride that they should be proud of who they are and deserve love, affirmation, and support."

LGBTQ+ people are members of every community and make up an approximate 7.2% of the population, according to a recent Gallop poll 1. This is more than double the percentage that Gallop originally measured a decade ago. The LGBTQ+ community continues to experience barriers to healthcare due to stigma and discrimination, financial insecurity, lack of healthcare insurance, and higher rates of physical and mental health conditions as well as suicidality. It is important to recognize that these issues disproportionately affect LGBTQ+ subgroups, particularly transgender women of color.

"Supporting DEI issues for all communities is an important core value for La Roche-Posay. We are honored and proud to offer a platform that entertains, educates, and provides awareness not only to the dermatology community, but also to these non-profit organizations who are doing such important work for the LGBTQ+ community," says Tyler Steele, Vice President, Medical & Media Relations at La Roche-Posay.

Studies have shown 2 a critical lack of LGBTQ+ affirmation among providers across the country that contributes to stigmatization and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. When patients are uncomfortable or do not feel safe talking to providers, they are less likely to seek healthcare, which can exacerbate pre-existing conditions or allow new or developing issues to take hold.

"With an increase in diversity in medicine, it is our responsibility to represent the patients we treat. Having LGBTQ+ providers decrease stigma and increases access for patients who otherwise would not seek care," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Karan Lal. "When patients come to see me, they have a sense of comfort knowing that I am well versed in the healthcare issues of the LGBTQ+ community."

This year's Pride In Dermatology event will be held at The Gramercy Theater in New York City on June 15th, and will feature a special performance by Global Superstar and Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winner Vanessa Williams, a comedy set by comedian Judy Gold, and a special DJ set by Cazwell. The event is open to dermatology health care providers who identify as a friend, family, ally, or member of the LGBTQ+ community. Suggested donations will go towards supporting LGBTQ+ nonprofits OutCare, The Trevor Project, and Homeward NYC.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[1], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

ABOUT THE TREVOR PROJECT

The Trevor Project is the leading organization working to end LGBTQ youth suicide in the U.S. and beyond. The nonprofit operates several programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of LGBTQ youth suicide, including 24/7 free crisis services, research, advocacy, education, and peer support. To learn more, visit thetrevorproject.org.

ABOUT HOMEWARD NYC

At Homeward NYC. LGBTQ+ young adults with a history of trauma gain access to affordable housing in a supportive setting where they collaborate as active participants in their own care, goal-setting and achievement. To learn more, visit homeward.nyc .

ABOUT OUTCARE

OutCare is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting health equity for LGBTQ+ communities worldwide. OutCare's mission is to empower LGBTQ+ people with comprehensive information, resources, support, and education, including an affirming healthcare provider directory, mentorship, training, research, community building, support groups, webinar series, blogs, and much more. OutCare's vision is to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has access to quality healthcare and feels empowered to live their healthiest, most authentic life. To learn more about how to sign up as a provider on the platform or seek LGBTQ+ affirming care from doctors, visit outcarehealth.org .

1 https://news.gallup.com/poll/329708/lgbt-identification-rises-latest-estimate.aspx

2 https://www.outcarehealth.org/research/

