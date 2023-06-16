Carbyne Unveils Game-Changing Call Triage Capabilities Within its APEX Emergency Call Management Platform, Ushering in New Era for 9-1-1 Services

AI technology will help 9-1-1 agencies cope with call volume spikes and staffing shortages

DALLAS, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne today announced it is adding a revolutionary, new Call Triage feature to its APEX call-handling platform, which will help 9-1-1 emergency call centers handle the flood of redundant calls that occur during emergencies.

Carbyne (PRNewswire)

This groundbreaking 9-1-1 industry innovation is being showcased at the NENA 2023 conference in Dallas, Texas, where roughly 10,000 9-1-1 emergency response agency leaders are in attendance.

When incidents such as highway crash pileups, building collapses, or train derailments occur, public safety answering points (PSAPs) are overwhelmed with hundreds of well-meaning but redundant callers. People actually experiencing crises or having unrelated emergencies in the same community have trouble getting through as call queues grow and call response times slow. Callers who hang up in frustration must be called back to confirm they are not in danger.

Such situations also take a mental toll on 9-1-1 call handlers and PSAP managers at a time when nearly half of all PSAPs nationwide are significantly understaffed, according to a recent survey by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

Carbyne's Call Triage solution helps to solve these problems with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) on both the call-taking and call-analysis side. When call volume spikes are detected following an incident, the system automatically begins to triage calls, advising callers that the PSAP is aware of the incident and allowing your call center to focus on the calls that need assistance.

"Our AI-enabled call triage technology dramatically eases the intensity of call volume spikes and ensures that those callers who are truly experiencing emergencies can get through to a human being faster," said Carbyne Chief Technology Officer Alex Dizengof. "Rather than frustrating worried citizens by making them wait on hold, the Carbyne solution can inform them that authorities are indeed aware of and responding to the emergency. It also sharply reduces the problem of abandoned calls and makes it possible for even a small or understaffed PSAP to handle a major crisis. Call takers are better supported, not burned out."

Carbyne will roll out this new feature first with the Orleans Parish Communications District in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the center actively aids in meeting national 9-1-1 standards and protocols, Other APEX customers are being invited to an "early access" program for beta testing and feedback. Additional capabilities and features will be added over time.

"With 18 Million visitors to New Orleans annually, we handle over 1 million calls a year, despite acute staffing challenges," said Tyrell Morris, Executive Director of Orleans Parish Communications District. "Carbyne Call Triage is exactly the kind of technology OPCD needs to help us handle surge periods so we can provide the level of service our community deserves and get the right people, to the right place, at the right time, better than anyone else in the world."

In another cutting-edge application of AI technology for life-saving purposes, Carbyne recently announced the early access program for the integration of live audio language translation into its APEX platform, which is saving lives by assisting callers who are not fluent in English.

For more information about this pioneering development, please visit Carbyne at https://call-triage.carbyne.com/ or visit Carbyne's booth #328 at the NENA Conference, June 19-22 in Grapevine, Texas.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbyne