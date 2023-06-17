Robert Edward Grant and Michael Ashley Announce Summer Book Launch: "Neuromined: Triumphing Over Technological Tyranny"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authored by renowned Personal Data Sovereignty advocate, Robert Edward Grant, Crown Sterling Founder and CEO, and prolific technology writer Michael Ashley, "Neuromined: Triumphing Over Technological Tyranny" explores the critical question: "Are advances in technology working for or against us?"

Neuromined Triumphing Over Technological Tyranny by Robert Edward Grant and Michael Ashley (PRNewswire)

"This book is a devastating blow to the tyranny of our tech-fueled corporatocracy."

Grant and Ashley raise crucial concerns about our increasing reliance on technology, exploring scenarios where personal freedom and autonomy may be compromised. Each chapter imagines a near-future surveillance dystopia through a riveting fictional tale (show) with a companion analysis (tell), connecting the story to our present reality. Neuromined is set to release on July 25, 2023 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon . It will also be featured in 60 Hudson News airport retailers from coast to coast in the US, starting August 1, 2023.

With a foreword by Brittany Kaiser, founder of the Own Your Data Foundation and the focus of the 2019 Netflix documentary The Great Hack, Neuromined has already received powerful praise. Aubrey Marcus, prominent podcaster and New York Times best-selling author shared, "This book is a devastating blow to the tyranny of our tech-fueled corporatocracy." Dr. Eric Cole, CEO and Founder of Secure Anchor stated, "This book is a must-read for anyone with a computer or a smartphone. It not only points out the problem but gives a clear and effective solution that anyone can apply immediately."

"Authors Grant and Ashley brilliantly show us how to go in the right direction with our shared technological future. This is a must-read book for both techies and non-techies," shared Mark Victor Hansen, best-selling author and co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series. Her Majesty Diambi Kabatusuila, Queen of the Bakwa Luntu People of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, describes the book as "a stunning wake-up call and a rallying cry for needed change."

But all hope is not lost. Neuromined, at its core, demonstrates how technology, when viewed through a different ethos and used by a conscientious public, can instead provide greater autonomy and greater access to liberation. Tune into the latest episode of the Robert Edward Grant Podcast , where Grant and Ashley cover some of the book's topics, bringing needed awareness to the true crisis of our time. Yet as the book states in its final chapter: "Our only way out is through." Only by exposing the unprecedented challenges we face, can we restore our liberty, the sweetest gift humanity has ever known.

Neuromined: Triumphing Over Technological Tyranny, published by Fast Company Press, is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will launch on July 25, 2023. For more information, visit Neuromined.com . For media inquiries or interview requests, please reach out to contact@crownsterling.io or +1-949-260-1700.

